Military Appreciation Night Set for June 14 at ONEOK Field

Tulsa, OK - FC Tulsa is proud to announce a special Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, June 14th, when the club hosts Phoenix Rising at ONEOK Field. In addition to a packed slate of tributes and live entertainment, FC Tulsa is bringing back $1 Beer Section Night, making the evening even more electric in the north end supporters' section. Raise a glass, raise your voice, and help us salute those who serve with passion and pride.

The night also marks FC Tulsa's return home following an historic victory over Sacramento Republic FC- the club's first ever win against Sacramento away from home and it was the first time Sacramento has lost at home this season. Riding high on this momentum, FC Tulsa looks to deliver another statement performance in front of the home crowd in our pursuit of first place in the standings.

Matchday Highlights Include:

Guest Speaker: Brandon Baker

A decorated veteran and respected Tulsa advocate will address fans at halftime, leading into a poignant Folds of Honor ceremony that recognizes the enduring impact of military service on local families.

National Anthem Performance

Local talent Chris Lowther will perform the national anthem live, setting the tone for a night rooted in unity and honor.

Folds of Honor Family Recognitions

Two local recipient families will be honored during halftime in collaboration with Folds of Honor, spotlighting Tulsa-area children whose educational journeys are supported by the legacy of their loved ones' service.

Celebrating Local Champions

FC Tulsa will also honor Booker T. Washington High School's men's soccer team, fresh off a historic state championship win- showcasing excellence on and off the pitch.

Player Autographs & Fan Access

Arrive early for player autographs from 6:00 to 6:30 p.m., with opportunities for young fans to connect with their favorite FC Tulsa stars before kickoff.

Game-day Clinic Experience with FC Tulsa!

Join us for an unforgettable soccer clinic from 6:00-6:30 PM at ONEOK Field! Must be registered to attend. Limited to the first 40 kids.

A Clash with Playoff Implications

On the pitch, the stakes are high. FC Tulsa (5-2-3, 17 points) currently holds second place in the Western Conference, while Phoenix Rising FC (4-4-3, 16 points) trails closely in fifth. A victory would solidify FC Tulsa's position in the standings and provide momentum in the playoff race.

An Evening to Remember

Whether you're here to honor a veteran, cheer for local champions, or simply enjoy the energy of the game, Military Appreciation Night promises something unforgettable for everyone. Fans are encouraged to wear patriotic colors- or FC Tulsa black and gold- and be part of a night where soccer meets service.

For Tickets, please visit: https://www.fctulsa.com/single-match-tickets/

$1 beers, community pride, and a stadium full of gratitude- don't miss it.







