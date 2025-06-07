FC Tulsa Get the Victory in Sacramento for the First Time in Club History

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







SACRAMENTO - Kalil ElMedkhar scores the game winner in the tenth minute of action as FC Tulsa complete the season sweep of Sacramento Republic FC

FC Tulsa travelled to Sacramento looking to end their unbeaten streak at home and a goal in the tenth minute from midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar was enough to do just that.

ElMedkhar, making his fourth USL Championship appearance this season, scored his second USL Championship goal on a beautiful ball in from midfielder Jamie Webber, his first assist since joining FC Tulsa. ElMedkhar continues to make his presence known on the pitch, he scored three goals during the month of May in two competitions.

While Sacramento held a majority of the possession in the first half, FC Tulsa held them to just one shot, which was not on target. Throughout the 90 minutes of play, Sacramento had only one shot on target and won eight corners. Sacramento did not have a shot attempt until the 28th minute.

Tensions seemed to rise in the second half, three players were shown a yellow card in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. For FC Tulsa, defender Owen Damm was shown a yellow card in the 61st minute and ultimately would be shown another in the 86th minute.

FC Tulsa played a man down for the remainder of the match but managed to keep Sacramento off the board. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda made his only save of the night in the 94th minute. Sacramento was awarded a throw in, taken by defender Aaron Edwards. A flurry of players from both sides jumped to get a head on the ball, which resulted in the ball heading towards the far post. Defender Michelle Benitez got his foot on the ball and Peñaranda put his body in the perfect place and made a huge save.

Goals:

10' - K. ElMedkhar (A:J. Webber)

Cards:

14' - D. Pierre

33' - M. Cerato

39' - S. Herrera

58' - M. Benitez

60' - N. Ross

61' - O. Damm

86' - O. Damm

Lineups:

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Delentz Pierre, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Marcos Cerato, Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Alex Dalou (Subs Used: Eliot Goldthorp, Giordano Colli, Stefan Lukic, Harvey St Clair)

SAC: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Freddy Kleeman, Lee Desmond, Ryan Spaulding, Nick Ross, Michelle Benitez, Jack Gurr, Cristian Parano, Sebastian Herrera, Russell Cicerone (Subs Used: Trevor Amann, Rodrigo Lopez, Aaron Edwards, Justin Portillo, Luis Rodrigues)

Up Next:

FC Tulsa returns home on June 14 to face Phoenix Rising FC for the third time this season. The club will celebrate Dollar Beer Section Night and Military Appreciation Night during the match.







