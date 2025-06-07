FC Tulsa Get the Victory in Sacramento for the First Time in Club History
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
SACRAMENTO - Kalil ElMedkhar scores the game winner in the tenth minute of action as FC Tulsa complete the season sweep of Sacramento Republic FC
FC Tulsa travelled to Sacramento looking to end their unbeaten streak at home and a goal in the tenth minute from midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar was enough to do just that.
ElMedkhar, making his fourth USL Championship appearance this season, scored his second USL Championship goal on a beautiful ball in from midfielder Jamie Webber, his first assist since joining FC Tulsa. ElMedkhar continues to make his presence known on the pitch, he scored three goals during the month of May in two competitions.
While Sacramento held a majority of the possession in the first half, FC Tulsa held them to just one shot, which was not on target. Throughout the 90 minutes of play, Sacramento had only one shot on target and won eight corners. Sacramento did not have a shot attempt until the 28th minute.
Tensions seemed to rise in the second half, three players were shown a yellow card in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. For FC Tulsa, defender Owen Damm was shown a yellow card in the 61st minute and ultimately would be shown another in the 86th minute.
FC Tulsa played a man down for the remainder of the match but managed to keep Sacramento off the board. Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda made his only save of the night in the 94th minute. Sacramento was awarded a throw in, taken by defender Aaron Edwards. A flurry of players from both sides jumped to get a head on the ball, which resulted in the ball heading towards the far post. Defender Michelle Benitez got his foot on the ball and Peñaranda put his body in the perfect place and made a huge save.
Goals:
10' - K. ElMedkhar (A:J. Webber)
Cards:
14' - D. Pierre
33' - M. Cerato
39' - S. Herrera
58' - M. Benitez
60' - N. Ross
61' - O. Damm
86' - O. Damm
Lineups:
TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Delentz Pierre, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Arthur Rogers, Owen Damm, Boubacar Diallo, Marcos Cerato, Lucas Stauffer, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Alex Dalou (Subs Used: Eliot Goldthorp, Giordano Colli, Stefan Lukic, Harvey St Clair)
SAC: Danny Vitiello, Jared Timmer, Freddy Kleeman, Lee Desmond, Ryan Spaulding, Nick Ross, Michelle Benitez, Jack Gurr, Cristian Parano, Sebastian Herrera, Russell Cicerone (Subs Used: Trevor Amann, Rodrigo Lopez, Aaron Edwards, Justin Portillo, Luis Rodrigues)
Up Next:
FC Tulsa returns home on June 14 to face Phoenix Rising FC for the third time this season. The club will celebrate Dollar Beer Section Night and Military Appreciation Night during the match.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025
- Roots Play to 0-0 Draw Versus El Paso Locomotive in Oakland - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Shuts Down Las Vegas Lights FC, 3-0 - San Antonio FC
- Monterey Bay Comes Back to Beat Lexington SC, 2-1, in Seaside - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Get the Victory in Sacramento for the First Time in Club History - FC Tulsa
- Republic FC's Earn 1-0 Victory Over Tulsa FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Play to 0-0 Draw Versus El Paso Locomotive in Oakland - Oakland Roots
- Orange County SC Falls, 3-1, to a Hot Phoenix Rising FC - Orange County SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Road Point in Oakland - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks Earn A Point On The Road Against The United - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Claims First Place with Win Over Tampa Bay as Club-Best Unbeaten Start Continues - Louisville City FC
- New Mexico United Draw, 1-1, with Colorado Springs in Front of Nearly 10,000 Fans - New Mexico United
- Early Concessions Down Rowdies in Louisville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Mertz Ends Magical Week in Hounds' Win - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 to Miami FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Get the Victory in Sacramento for the First Time in Club History
- FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club
- FC Tulsa Head to California to Open Month Four of the Season
- FC Tulsa Drops Tight Contest to Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night Despite Commanding Performance and Emotional Milestone
- FC Tulsa Fall to Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister CupMatch Recap