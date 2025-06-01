FC Tulsa Drops Tight Contest to Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night Despite Commanding Performance and Emotional Milestone

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

[TULSA, OK] - On a night filled with meaning, remembrance, and pride, FC Tulsa fell short against Birmingham Legion FC, 2-1, in front of a passionate home crowd at ONEOK Field. Despite registering 25 shots and controlling 51.9% of possession, Tulsa was unable to capitalize on a dominant performance.

Head Coach Luke Spencer, leading the sideline for the first time, highlighted the positives while acknowledging areas for improvement. "We created so many chances- we just couldn't convert them," Spencer said. "I feel like we dominated the midfield all around, even when the substitutes came on. We just couldn't score."

Midfielder Jamie Webber, making his first start for FC Tulsa, brought fresh energy and composure. "It was a great experience," Webber said. "The fans were amazing. There were so many of them- something I'm not used to. I'm glad they came out in numbers to support us."

The defense, led by center back Abdoulaye Cissoko, worked to neutralize Birmingham's pace but conceded a penalty and a deflected goal in critical moments. "We knew they had fast attackers," Cissoko noted. "We shut them down most of the night- it's just about details. They got one half-chance and a deflection, and that was the difference."

Greenwood Night offered more than just a match- it served as a connection to Tulsa's history. Players and staff toured Greenwood Rising earlier in the month and took part in community activations. For Webber, who hails from South Africa, the experience was deeply moving. "We've had our own segregation there, and coming here and learning it's not just us- it's other parts of the world- it meant a lot," he said. "There was something to play for tonight."

Coach Spencer emphasized the significance of the evening: "This game is more than just a game. It's an opportunity to represent Oklahoma the right way. Our platform should elevate stories like Greenwood's. I thought tonight was special- regardless of the result."

