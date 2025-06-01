Orange County SC Loses on the Road in Monterey
June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC came into Saturday's Jägermeister Cup game with another new lineup and a bench full of academy players. The game started fast with both teams playing an aggressive and physical style of play.
In the 17' minute, Nico Benalcazar put the ball at the feet of Pedro Guimaraes, who kept his composure in the center of the box and put OCSC on the board with his first professional goal.
Ilijah Paul equalized for Monterey in the 36' minute on a through ball from Adam Larssen. Colin Shutler was in position and made the initial stop, but Paul was able to knock the ball loose and place it in the net.
An uncalled Monterey Bay handball in the 39' minute would have allowed OC to regain the lead from the spot; instead, the exciting and physical half continued with an even back-and-forth and ended knotted up at 1-1.
Paul bagged a brace to put Monterey up 2-1 with a header to the upper left corner sneaking just past a diving Shutler. This is the second brace for Paul against OCSC in 2025.
Ben Barjolo subbed on in the 69' minute and instantly looked to equalize on the transition, just missing on his first shot of the game.
OCSC brought on attacking substitutes and kept pushing forward, but Monterey stayed relentless, exploiting OCSC's mistakes and swift transitions to score a third goal via an over-the-top pass to Adam Larssen in the 85' minute.
Cameron Dunbar scored on a chip shot to bring OC back within one with 2 minutes to play in extra time.
OCSC continued to put pressure on Monterey to the last second, but fell short, dropping Jägermeister Cup game #2 by a score of 3-2.
OCSC will stay on the road for a few more games before returning to The Champ on June 28th to celebrate Christmas in June when the club faces Sacramento Republic FC. For tickets, click HERE.
MILESTONES AND FACTS:
Pedro Guimaraes scored his first professional goal in the 17th minute
OCSC has gone 14 straight games without a clean sheet (longest streak 15 games)
Nicola Ciotta made his professional debut
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 1 1 2
MB 1 2 3
SCORING SUMMARY:
27' Pedro Guimaraes - OCSC (Assist Nico Benalcazar)
36' Ilijah Paul - MB (Assist Adam Larssen)
67' Ilijah Paul - MB (Assist Grant Robinson)
85' Adam Larssen - MB (Assist Jacob Muir)
90+3 Cameron Dunbar - OCSC (Assist Mouhamadu War)
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
51' Yellow Card - Pedro Guimaraes
70' - Yellow Card - Colin Shutler
MONTEREY BAY UNION FC
17' Yellow Card - Sami Guedir
32' Yellow Card - Carlos Guzman
70' - Yellow Card - Ilijah Paul
82' - Yellow Card - Grant Robinson
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)
Colin Shutler (GK); Ashton Miles (78' Ousmane Sylla), Vuk Latinovich, Koa Santos, Pedro Guimaraes (88' Nicola Ciotta), Nicholas Benalcazar, Kevin Partida [C], Chris Hegardt (88' Gavin Karam), Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison (69' Benjamin Barjolo), Lyam MacKinnon (69' Mouhamadou War)
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Oliver Kurnik,
Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 46% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 5 | Fouls: 17 | Offsides: 3 |
MONTEREY BAY UNION FC LINEUP: (4-2-3-1)
Sam Gomez (GK); Ilijah Paul, Adrian Rebollar (62' Diego Gutierrez), Adam Larsson, Wesley Fonguck, Sami Guediri (46' Grant Robinson), Carlos Guzman, Nico Gordon [C], Joel Garcia Jr.(76' Jacob Muir), Alex Dixon (76' Mayele Malango), Anton Søjberg (62' Xavi Gnaulati)
Unused subs: Nico Campuzano(GK); Ethan Bryant
Head Coach: Jonathan Stewart
Possession: 54% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 8 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 17 | Offsides: 1 |
Orange County SC v. Monterey Bay Union FC
2025 USL Jägermeister Cup | Round 1 - Game 2
Date: May 31, 2025
Venue: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, CA
