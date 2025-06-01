Monterey Bay Earns Exciting 3-2 Jägermeister Cup Win Over Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (6 points, 3rd in Group 1) earned an exciting 3-2 victory over Orange County SC (0 points, 7th in Group 1) in the club's second match of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup at Cardinale Stadium, presented by Central Coast YMCA. Ilijah Paul bagged a brace and Adam Larsson opened his Crisp-and-Kelp account with the game-winning goal in the 85th minute to add to a first-half assist.

Back in the eleven for the first time since April 23 due to injury, Anton Søjberg got right back to action with a whipped in ball aimed towards the far post from the left side, but Orange County SC's goalkeeper Colin Shutler manager to snatch the ball out of the air before Larsson could get his head on it. Continuing to push forward, a run down the left sideline by Alex Dixon created an opportunity in the 12th minute, but his ball across the six from the end line was blocked by a defender. Following a foul by the visitors that stopped a counter attack, the Crisp-and-Kelp restarted play quickly. Joel Garcia Jr. played the ball over the top to Paul in the midst of a dangerous run, but his ensuing right-footed shot dipped too late and missed just over the top of the crossbar in the 25th minute. Two minutes later, Orange County struck on the counter with a goal from Pedro Guimaraes to take a 1-0 lead, but Monterey Bay responded with an equalizer not long after. In the 36th minute, Larsson played a wicked ball through the defense and into the box towards Paul, who snuck it past the keeper to level the match at 1-1 into the halftime break.

Monterey Bay FC earned a free kick from just outside the box in the 64th minute, but Diego Gutiérrez' curling effort missed just inches wide to the left. A minute later, Grant Robinson pushed the ball ahead on the left sideline before finding Larsson across the pitch, but the shot was saved by the goalkeeper. Keeping the pressure on in the 68th minute, Robinson showed his skill with a nifty move to beat his defender before whipping a left-footed ball into the box towards Paul, who then rose up high and headed the ball into the top corner of the far post to put Monterey Bay ahead 2-1. In the 85th minute, Jacob Muir played the ball out in front of Larsson amidst a long run behind the defense and straight down the center of the pitch. One-on-one with the keeper, Larsson lifted the ball over the top and into the back of the net to extend the Crisp-and-Kelp's lead to 3-1. Then in the dying moments of added time, Orange County SC pulled one back to bring the match to its final score of 3-2.

Up Next

Monterey Bay FC remains in Seaside for a return to league play on Saturday, June 7 against Lexington FC at 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Additional Notes

Defender Jacob Muir recorded his first assist for the club, setting up Adam Larsson's game-winning score in the 85th.

Xavi Gnaulati made his official return to the pitch as a second-half substitute after missing the previous seven matches in all competitions due to injury.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (lower body), and Alex Lara (lower body).

Information

Date: May 31, 2025

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Weather: Clear and 62°F

Attendance: 3,006

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Monterey Bay FC 1 2 3

Orange County SC 1 1 2

OC: Pedro Guimaraes (Nico Benalcázar) 27'

MB: Ilijah Paul (Adam Larsson) 36'

MB: Ilijah Paul (Grant Robinson) 67'

MB: Adam Larsson (Jacob Muir) 85'

OC: Cameron Dunbar (Mouhamadou) 90+3'

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (4-1-3-2): Sam Gomez; Sami Guediri (Grant Robinson, 45'), Carlos Guzmán, Nico Gordon, Joel Garcia Jr. (Jacob Muir,, 76'); Wesley Fonguck; Alex Dixon (Mayele Malango, 76'), Anton Søjberg (Xavi Gnaulati 62'), Adrian Rebollar (Diego Gutiérrez, 62'); Adam Larsson, Ilijah Paul

Subs not used: Nico Campuzano, Ethan Bryant

Orange County SC (4-5-1): Colin Shutler; Koa Santos, Nico Benalcazar, Pedro Guimaraes (Nicola Ciotta, 87'), Vuk Latinovich, Ashton Miles (Ousmane Sylla, 77'); Chris Hegardt (Gavin Karam, 87'), Kevin Partida, Cameron Dunbar, Bryce Jamison (Benjamin Barjolo, 68'); Lyam MacKinnon (Mouhamadou War, 68')

Subs not used: Tetsuya Kadono, Oliver Kurnik

Stats Summary: MB / OC

Shots: 13 / 11

Shots on Goal: 8 / 5

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 17 / 17

Possession: 52.9% / 47.1%

Misconduct Summary

MB: Sami Guediri (caution) 16'

MB: Carlos Guzmán (caution) 32'

OC: Pedro Guimaraes (caution) 51'

MB: Ilijah Paul (caution) 71'

OC: Colin Shutler (caution) 71'

MB: Grant Robinson (caution) 82'

Officials

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referee: Darren Bandy

Assistant Referee: Bruno Rizo

Fourth Official: Andrew Hanks







