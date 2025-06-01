Rising Earns First Points of USL Jägermeister Cup in 3-3 Draw Against New Mexico United at Phoenix Rising Stadium

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising picked up its first points in USL Jägermeister Cup competition, drawing New Mexico United 3-3 and winning 3-2 in penalties to earn two points on May 31 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Forward Ihsan Sacko, midfielder Hope Avayevu and midfielder JP Scearce scored goals, while goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky saved three penalties as Rising extended its unbeaten streak to four matches in all competitions.

"I think was a great game from two great teams," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "I think we should have killed it off with a couple of chances that we had. We didn't need to go to penalties, but we're getting better, and you see resilience as well. These are the moments that are going to define us from being a good team to a very good team and a great team."

Rising went unbeaten in two matches against its rivals in the month of May. Notably Kah's squad is the only side to take two results against New Mexico United in 2025. The result puts the club in 4th place in Group 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup standings halfway through the Group Stage of the competition.

"We didn't play our best today and we still tied against a really good New Mexico team," Rakovsky said. "To win on penalties should give us a push. To see we're able to win games, or at least not lose, even while we're not at our best."

ALL-OUT ATTACK

With three goals Friday night, Rising upped its season-long tally to 24 goals in all competitions. Avayevu leads the squad in goal contributions with eight after notching a goal and assist Saturday. Additionally, Margaritha notched his sixth goal contribution in all competitions (4G, 2A), while Scearce now has a goal in consecutive home matches.

"(The attackers) are getting to know one another much better," Margaritha said. "They know my qualities; I know their qualities. I think it showed in a lot of moments, and that's how it needs to be."

PAT IN PENS

With three penalty-kick saves Saturday night, Rakovsky now has made six PK saves in all competitions this season. Additionally, Rakovsky has PK saves in consecutive matches after he made one at the end of regulation against Las Vegas Lights FC on May 28.

When asked about his keeper's performance in net, Kah didn't want to dwell for too long.

"Don't jinx it, next question," Kah said in the post-match press conference. "I give (goalkeeper coach Cory Robertson) a lot of credit, but we don't want to jinx it."

Thanks to the German shot-stopper, Rising has won both PK shootouts it has participated in so far this season (@TUL, 4/16). He made two saves against FC Tulsa in Lamar Hunt U.S Open Cup play, a save against Las Vegas Lights and three saves Saturday night against New Mexico United.

"Obviously, everybody studies the penalties," Rakovsky said. "I needed (New Mexico) to not shoot them well, too. I'm currently lucky I'm saving them but let's try to win next time in 90 minutes."

USL JÄGERMEISTER CUP UPDATE

Saturday marked Rising's second of four Group Stage matches in USL Jägermeister Cup competition. With the draw, Rising sits tied for fourth in Group 2. Rising's next two matches in the competition come on the road, first against Texoma FC (June 28) followed by a second trip to face El Paso Locamotive FC (July 19).

GOAL-SCORING PLAYS

NM - Mukwelle Akale, 14th minute: Mukwelle Akale's left-footed free-kick effort made it over the wall and down into the right side of the net.

PHX - Ihsan Sacko (Penalty Kick), 40th minute: Forward Ihsan Sacko used his right foot to dispatch the ball into the upper net from the penalty spot.

PHX - Hope Avayevu (Jearl Margaritha), 45+2 minute: Running at the teeth of New Mexico United's defense, forward Jearl Margaritha arrived at the goal line before sending in a lofted cross to the left side of the box that midfielder Hope Avayevu headed back across net and into goal.

NM - Luiz Fernando (Christopher Gloster), 57th minute: On a counterattack, Christopher Gloster sent the ball into the path of Luiz Fernando heading into the box. The midfielder then used his left foot to lift the ball into the top of the net.

NM - McKinze Gaines (Marlon Vargas), 63rd minute: After winning the ball back in the attacking third, Marlon Vargas found McKinze Gaines running into the box. The forward took a touch before using his right foot to slot the ball into the back of the net.

PHX - JP Scearce (Hope Avayevu), 70th minute: Avayevu serveda corner kick from the right side that found the right foot of JP Scearce, who redirected the ball into the back of the net at the near post.

PENALTY KICKS

NM: Daniel Bruce - Saved

PHX: JP Scearce - Scored

NM: Talen Maples - Saved

PHX: Charlie Dennis - Scored

NM: Tomas Pondeca - Saved

PHX: Dariusz Formella - Saved

NM: Will Seymore - Scored

PHX: Jearl Margaritha - Saved

NM: Kalen Ryden - Scored

PHX: Ihsan Sacko - Scored

NOTES

-Saturday marked Rising's second-ever match in USL Jägermeister Cup play.

-With the two points, Rising improved to fourth place in Group 2 with two Group Stage matches to play.

-Notably, Rising is the first team to take points from New Mexico United multiple times in 2025.

-Forward Ihsan Sacko scored his second goal of the season with his penalty kick in the 40th minute.

-Notably, it was Rising's first goal scored from the penalty spot in 2025.

-The Frenchman now has six goal contributions (2G, 4A) in all competitions.

-The six contributions only trail midfielder Hope Avayevu who has nine (4G, 5A) after contributing to two of Rising's three goals Saturday (1G, 1A).

-Avayevu has now contributed to a Rising goal in consecutive matches (1A @LV; 5/28).

-With his assist, forward Jearl Margaritha notched his sixth goal contribution in all competitions (4G, 2A).

-Rising has now scored off corner kicks in two straight matches, with Avayevu taking them both.

-Midfielder JP Scearce netted his second goal of 2025 in all competitions.

-Notably, the Nogales native has scored in each of Rising's last two home matches.

-Midfielder Charlie Dennis returned to action for the first time since Rising's hope opening match in the 90th minute.

-With three saves in the penalty kick shootout, goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky has now made six PK saves in all competitions in 2025.

-Additionally, Rising is 2/2 in PK shootout so far this season.

-Rising is now unbeaten in four consecutive matches dating back to May 7.

NEXT GAME

Rising next hosts Orange County SC at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, June 6, at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Broadcast coverage will be available on AZFS, CBS 5 and CBS Sports Golazo Network with radio coverage available on KDUS 1060 AM (English) and La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish).

Phoenix Rising (0-1-1, 2pts) vs New Mexico United (1-0-1, 4pts)

May 31, 2025 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT (PK)

Phoenix Rising 2 1 3 3

New Mexico United 1 2 3 2

Scoring Summary:

NM: Akale, 14

PHX: Sacko (penalty kick), 40

PHX: Avayevu (Margaritha), 45+2

NM: Fernando (Gloster), 57

NM: Gaines (Vargas), 63

PHX: Scearce (Avayevu), 70

Misconduct Summary:

NM: Jabang (caution), 8

PHX: Scearce (caution), 13

PHX: Margaritha (caution), 44

NM: Bench (caution), 74

Lineups:

PHX: GK Rakovsky, D Flood (Traore, 70), D Montgomery, D Essengue, D Smith, M Scearce, M Okello ©, M Avayevu (Dennis, 90), F Margaritha, F Johnson (Formella, 78), F Sacko

Substitutes Not Used: GK Villegas, D Araneda, M Rizzo, M Capetillo, F Kowall

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Avayevu, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Avayevu, 2); FOULS: 16 (Scearce, Okello, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 3

NM: GK Tambakis, D Gloster (Seymore, 74), D Ryden ©, D Maples, D Lindsey, M Fernando (Gaines, 58), M Zelalem, M Jabang (Pondeca, 58), F Akale, F Bailey (Vargas, 45), F Amang (Bruce, 58)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Shakes, D Ford, D DuBois

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Akale, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Akale, 2); FOULS: 14 (Jabang, 4) OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

Referee: JC Griggs

Assistant Referees: Noah Kenyawani, Seth Martin

Fourth Official: Oziel Mendez

Attendance: 4,122

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







