Legion FC Shows Grit in Jagermeister Cup Win at FC Tulsa

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC's Fernando Delgado on the field

TULSA, Okla. - The quest for the first trophy in Birmingham Legion FC history took another positive step forward on Saturday night as the Three Sparks stayed undefeated in the 2025 USL Jagermeister Cup with a 2-1 road victory over FC Tulsa.

"It's hard to win on the road," said Legion FC coach Mark Briggs. "But we stuck together and had one another's back and now we're going home with three points."

With the win, Legion FC pushes its point total to six where it is tied in the Group 3 standings with Indy Eleven, who is ahead with a +5 goal differential to Birmingham's +3.

After a rather uneventful first half, the two sides kicked things into overdrive in the second where all three goals occurred within a nine-minute span as a Ronaldo Damus converted penalty opened the scoring and Sebastian Tregarthen finished it with the first goal of his young career.

Birmingham then closed it out by staying strong in the back as FC Tulsa threw attackers forwards in search of a tying goal that never came, despite finishing the match with 27 shots, 19 of which came inside the box, but just three were on target.

"It wasn't beautiful but it's never going to be beautiful when you're playing on the road and a field like we were on," Briggs said. "I'm just really pleased with the guys for the grit and determination that they showed."

It was a banner night for Fernando Delgado in just his third appearance in 2025. Not only did the Legion FC goalkeeper make a pair of close range saves to keep Tulsa off the board in the first half, but he also provided the ball over the top to Damus that drew the penalty.

He and the Birmingham defense held firm in the first 45 minutes when the home side's high press kept the ball in its attacking half almost exclusively, but did not lead to a goal.

"I thought in the first half we were really poor both in possession and out of possession," noted Briggs. "So in the second half we had to maneuver some things around and adjust how we did certain things."

After registering just a lone shot in opening half, Legion FC found its footing coming out of halftime as it grew into the game and finally grabbed the momentum in the 57th minute. Coming out of his box with the ball and Tulsa dropping back into its shape, Delgado booted a ball to the other end of the field with Damus finding space behind the back line. The Birmingham forward took one touch to settle it and then another to get around Tulsa goalkeeper Johan Penaranda as the two collided.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot and Damus finished it off from the spot by getting Penaranda to go the wrong way to put Legion FC up 1-0 in the 59th minute.

"Fernando has great distribution and executed a perfect pass," Briggs said of the penalty. "Obviously we have an experienced keeper in Matt (Van Oekel) but we've also got a young one with massive potential in Fernando and I think you saw that potential tonight. He was not only fantastic with his feet but he made some big saves."

It was Damus' team-leading seventh goal across all competitions and his second in the Jagermeister Cup.

The Legion FC lead would not last long as a header in the 62nd minute from Tulsa forward El Medkhar evened things up at 1-1. However, Birmingham struck right back with Tregarthen starting a counterattack at midfield that saw the ball go out on the left to Preston Tabort Etaka. The Cameroonian forward dribbled into the box and had his shot blocked, but Tregarthen was quick to pounce on the free ball and blasted a right-footed effort into the roof of the net to retake the lead.

"We were more disciplined on the ball in the second half and that allowed us more space in the second half," Briggs said. "Sebastian got himself in the box and in a good position to score and showed that ruthlessness in front of goal to get the winner for us, so really happy for him."

The go-ahead sequence would be the final touches for both Tregarthen and Tabort Etaka as they both were substituted off right afterwards

Forward Kameron Lacey came on in the 80th minute to make his Legion FC debut after signing on with the club earlier in the month. Midfielder Temi Ereku also came on in the 87th minute for his third appearance of 2025 and his first since March 19.

Edwin Laszo started and played the entire match for Legion FC. It was the midfielder's first appearance against his former club, having begun the season with FC Tulsa before completing a transfer to Birmingham this month.

USL JAGERMEISTER CUP | GROUP 3 1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (2W-0L-0D | 6 PTS) 0 2 2 FC TULSA (0W-1L-1D | 1 PTS) 0 1 1

LINEUPS BHM: Delgado - GK, Centeno, Kavita, Suarez, Rufe, Laszo, McIllhatton (Ereku 87′), Martinez - C (Torres 69′), Tregarthen (Trejo 69′), Tabort Etaka (Pasher 69′), Damus (Lacey 80′) TUL: Penaranda - GK, Pierre, Cissoko (Dalou 69′), Rogers, St. Clair (Stauffer 78′), Cerato (Colli 61′), Diallo (Booth 78′), Webber, Damm, Calheira (Lukic 61′), El Medkhar

GOALS BHM: Damus 59′ (Penalty); Tregarthen 68′ TUL: El Medkhar 62′

DISCIPLINE BHM: Tabort Etaka (Yellow) 60′; McIllhatton (Yellow) 78′ TUL: Diallo (Yellow) 15′; Cerato (Yellow) 51′; Penaranda (Yellow) 59′

NEXT UP After a successful two match road trip that saw wins in both Tulsa and Miami, Birmingham looks to ride that momentum as it comes back home on a quick turnaround with a USL Championship match against Indy Eleven on Wednesday. Kickoff from Protective Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. with tickets still available. A Youth Soccer Clinic will take place before the match. Registration is free with the purchase of a ticket for children, ages 5-17.

It will be the first of three matches between the clubs in 2025 with the two sides later facing off in Indianapolis on June 28 in a crucial Jagermeister Cup match that will likely decide who win Group 3.

