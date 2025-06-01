Republic FC Takes 4-0 Win to Top Las Vegas Lights FC

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC surged to the top of the USL Jägermeister Cup Group 1 table with 4-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night. The Indomitable Club claimed another three points in group play with goals from four different players and Goalkeeper Jared Mazzola stopping five shots for his second USL Cup clean sheet.

The clubs traded chances throughout the early minutes of the match. A good run of possession created Sacramento's first chance in the 10th minute. Cristian Parano started the play with a through ball to Lewis Jamieson that set up a one-two with Jack Gurr on the right flank. Nick Ross joined the play and laid the ball off for a Michel Benitez first-touch pass to Parano on top of the box.

Jared Mazzola made a crucial save to keep things level in the 30th minute. As the Lights broke out of Republic's pressure, Nighte Pickering dribbled into a dangerous spot in the 18-yard box. Mazzola quickly came out to make the stop before clearing it away from trouble.

The Indomitable Club found its breakthrough moment with a pair of goals in two minutes. A set-piece put the Quails on the board. Lewis Jamieson sent an in-swinger from the corner with Ryan Spaulding on the back post. Spaulding control kept the ball at his feet for a quick snap shot into the back of the net - his first for Sacramento. Moments later, Nick Ross intercepted a Vegas clearance and Cristian Parano made them pay, shaking off his defender to create enough space for a left-footed shot from 15 yards.

Jared Mazzola continued to build on his stellar performance on the other side of the break. Vaughn Covil's breakaway in the 50th minute created an opportunity, but once again Mazzola closed down the angles to make the save. He finished the night with five saves to claim Sacramento's second clean sheet of the tournament.

With the Lights' early push out of the way, Republic FC once again took control of the match and put the game out of reach with another set of rapid-fire goals. The first came in the 53rd minute when Russell Cicerone assisted Michel Benitez's first goal for Sacramento. Five minutes later, it was Cicerone who found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Gurr.

The Quails now hold the top spot in the Group 1 standings with six points and a +5 goal differential. They will return to USL Cup action on June 28, when they head south to face off with Orange County SC.

Next Saturday, the club's regular season continues when FC Tulsa comes to the Indomitable City on Pride Night. Kickoff is at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets.

Sacramento Republic FC 4 - 0 Las Vegas Lights FC

USL Jägermeister Cup

Group Stage (Group 1)

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

May 31, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Ryan Spaulding (Lewis Jamieson) 36', Cristian Parano (Nick Ross) 38', Michel Benitez (Russell Cicerone) 53', Russell Cicerone (Jack Gurr) 58' ; LV - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - none; LV - Turner Humphrey (caution) 22', Christopher Pearson (caution) 25'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Lee Desmond (C), Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer, Ryan Spaulding (Rodrigo Lopez 64'), Jack Gurr (AJ Edwards 75'), Michel Benitez, Nick Ross, Cristian Parano (Da'vian Kimbrough 75'), Russell Cicerone (Dominik Wanner 64'), Lewis Jamieson (Sebastian Herrera 56')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Chibi Ukaegbu, Luis Felipe, Trevor Amann

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 6, Saves: 5, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 1

Las Vegas Lights FC: Nicholas Ammeter, Nathaniel Jones (Maliek Howell 66'), Christopher Pearson, Joe Gyau (C) (Christian Pinzon 55'), Nighte Pickering (Johnny Rodriguez 55'), Turner Humphrey (Elias Gartig 66'), Jack Singer, Shaft Brewer, Gennaro Nigro, Vaughn Covil, Daouda Peters (Valentin Noel 55')

Unused Substitutes: Patrick Leal, Raiko ArozarenaStats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 2, Fouls: 15, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 1







