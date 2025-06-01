San Antonio FC Falls to UD Las Palmas, 0-1, in International Friendly

June 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC fell 0-1 to La Liga side UD Las Palmas Saturday in its first friendly against a Spanish side at Toyota Field.

Daniel Namani, Alexis Souahy, Lucio Berron, Juan Osorio, Nicky Hernandez and Dmitrii Erofeev took the field alongside Ricos SAFC Pro Academy players in the first half, creating several dangerous chances and holding Las Palmas scoreless for the first 45 minutes of play.

Las Palmas went on to score the game-winning goal quickly out of the break in the 53rd minute.

Shortly after subbing on in the 64th minute, goalkeeper and academy product Joey Batrouni came up with a diving save on an attempted penalty kick to deny the visitors another score.

Scoring Summary:

LP: Arturo Rodríguez Cosano 53'

Next Up

San Antonio FC returns to league play Saturday, June 7, hosting Las Vegas Lights FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made his second start across all competitions, his first coming April 26 against Phoenix in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Goalkeeper Joey Batrouni made his first appearance for the club, subbing on in the 64th minute.

Midfielder Juan Osorio made his first appearance back from injury.

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez took up the captain's armband for the first time this season.

Eleven Ricos SAFC Pro Academy players made appearances in the match.

Attendance: 5,981

SAFC Starting XI: Daniel Namani (Joey Batrouni 64'), Alexis Souahy (Braylon Jernigan 81'), Abdil Salim (Emiliano Perales 46'), Leo Jauregui (Jimmy Medranda 72'), Lucio Berron (Landon Ortega 72'), Juan Osorio (Angel Mercado 64'), Nicky Hernandez (Captain), Dmitrii Erofeev (Leo Urrutia 80'), Brian Guevara (Landry Walker 72'), Dylan Navarijo (Kyle Barganski 64'), Dyllan Mendoza

Substitutions Not Used: Almir Soto

Disciplinary Summary:

LP: Yellow Card (Diego Martín Pérez) 38'

LP: Yellow Card (Arturo Rodríguez Cosano) 72'

SA: Yellow Card (Landry Walker) 85'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the academy players getting minutes...)

"I'm very pleased and happy with what those kids gave us tonight. They showed personality. They played a very good team from Europe. The Spaniard teams, they love to put the ball on the ground with passes, touches, and that's what they showed tonight. Our kids, with a few players from the first team, especially in the first half, were very organized, very compact. I like that. You know, we only had two days to work, Thursday and Friday, and I think the kids got the idea now, so I'm very pleased with the work that our academy coaches are doing with these kids. Hopefully we continue like that, and in the near future, we can have some of those kids performing for the first team full time."

(On what impressed him in the match...)

"Well, in general everybody did well. The goalkeepers, Danny [Namani] in the first half made two great saves, and then Joey [Batrouni] came in and made the PK save. Dylan Navarijo in the first half got three shots on goal coming from the outside to the inside. That was great. Dyllan Mendoza, the work rate that he put on the field with the ball, he was really good, really very technical. When the ball was turned over, he helped a lot defensively. He went from the attacking third to the defensive third to help the team, so I like the hard work, the sacrifice they put on the field. They know that this was a friendly game, but also that it was a great opportunity for them to show, not only to the coaches, but to the fans, their families, and that's what they did."

(On facing Las Vegas on Saturday...)

"Tomorrow, we start training the team to face Las Vegas next week. We know that is a must-win game. Because it's a home game, we need three points to put us back on top of the table, to compete for the first place on the table, and also, because what's coming is a lot of away games in June and early July, so we need those three points and then go away from home and try to get as many points there as we can."

Midfielder Lucio Berron

(On how the team can get back on track...)

"Bring the intensity up. That's the main thing for us right now. I think we're like in the middle of the season, where some of the players are feeling kind of tired because there's so many games we played already, but we need to bring the intensity back, and we're doing that in training. That's the main thing. Now, the main objective for us is to bring the intensity out that we played in the first few games. I remember the first few weeks we were here with the team, every practice was hard. Every practice there was a lot of intensity, and that raises not just the level defensively, but with the ball, because if the guys are tackling harder, getting to you faster, you need to play a lot faster with the ball, so I think that's the key for us now, the intensity for next game."

(On his takeaways from the match...)

"I think we were very patient today with the ball, which is good. I think it's great to know when to keep the ball and take care of it instead of pushing forward, so we can rest with the ball. It's very important for us to learn how to rest with the ball and work together defensively. I think especially in the first half, we did a great job defensively. We worked together, and we had a very good game despite the result."

(On the academy players' progress...)

"I think being that young, they are able to grow every practice. I think they're getting better every day, and we're happy that's happening, of course. Some of the older guys are helping them a lot and giving them a lot of good things from their experiences as players, which is pretty good, and again, I'm very happy to see these kids every day, growing and learning."







