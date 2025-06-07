El Paso Locomotive FC Secure Road Point in Oakland

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC managed a 0-0 draw on the road against Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night to extend their league unbeaten streak to six matches.

The Roots' best chance of the match came off a cross in the third minute, but Sebastian Mora-Mora was in the right place to make a crucial save. Despite controlling 57 percent of the possession, El Paso could not find the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes.

The hosts took charge in the second half holding Locomotive without a shot over the final 35 minutes. The Locos' defense stood tall, however, not facing a single shot on net to see out the result on the road.

GAME NOTES

Eric Calvillo set a club record with his 101st start across all competitions.

FORECAST: 64ºF, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

N/A

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C (Kofi Twumasi 45'), Alvaro Quezada, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Frank Lopez 90'+2'), Beto Avila (Robert Coronado 79'), Andy Cabrera

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Memo Diaz, Tumi Moshobane, Daniel Carter

OAK - (4-1-4-1) Kendall McIntosh, Neveal Hackshaw, Julian Bravo (Gagi Margvelashvili 45'), Kai Greene, Morey Doner (Jürgen Damm 45'), Tyler Gibson-C, Wolfgang Prentice, Panos Armenakas (Justin Rasmussen 72'), Ali Elmasnaouy (Daniel Gomez 56'), José Sinisterra (Luis Saldaña 84'), Peter Wilson

Subs Not Used: Camden Riley, Raphael Spiegel, Ilya Alekseev

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Beto Avila (Yellow) 25', Eric Calvillo (Yellow) 87'

OAK - Ali Elmasnaouy (Yellow) 47', José Sinisterra (Yellow) 74'

MATCH STATS: ELP | OAK

GOALS: 0|0

ASSISTS: 0|0

POSSESSION: 51|49

SHOTS: 9|7

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|2

SAVES: 2|3

FOULS: 14|19

OFFSIDES: 1|0

CORNERS: 3|5

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return home next weekend to face Orange County SC in a Western Conference showdown on June 14 at 7 p.m. MT at Southwest University Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.