El Paso Locomotive FC Drop USL Jägermeister Cup Match Against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC suffered their first home defeat in 2025 in a 1-0 loss against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a USL Jägermeister Cup clash at Southwestern University Park.
It was a makeover for Locomotive with tonight's squad featuring ten changes in the starting eleven from the side that took down Las Vegas last weekend. Raul Vazquez made his first professional start in this match while Frank Lopez also started his first match for Locomotive.
Both teams traded possession in the first half with neither side generating much in the final third. A worldie from Colorado Springs, however, put the visitors up 1-0 at the break.
Locomotive created the majority of chances in the second half outshooting the Switchbacks 9-4 in the final 45 minutes. Despite some attacking-minded substitutions, Los Locos were unable to find a late equalizer.
GAME NOTES
Raul "Chapo" Vazquez and Frank Lopez made their first career starts for Locomotive tonight.
Emiliano Rodriguez made his first start of the season tonight.
FORECAST: 89ºF, cloudy
ATTENDANCE: 5845
SCORING SUMMARY
COS - Quenzi Huermann 33' (Marco Micaletto)
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora Mora, Raul Vazquez, Tony Alfaro, Bryan Romero, Memo Diaz, Emiliano Rodriguez (Ricky Ruiz 64'), Kofi Twumasi (Frank Daroma 64'), Robert Coronado, Daniel Carter (Amando Moreno 64'), Frank Lopez (Andy Cabrera 64'), Tumi Moshobane (Omar Mora 79')
Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Alvaro Quezada, Kenneth Hoban, Wahab Ackwei
COS - (4-3-3) Christian Herrera, Matt Mahoney-C, Akeem Ward, Aidan Rocha, Garven Metusala, Marco Micaletto, Quentin Huermann (Anthony Fontana 60'), Zachary Zandi, Yosuke Hanya (Justin Dhillon 75'), Isaiah Foster (Matthew Real 60'), Juan Tejada
Subs Not Used: Jonathan Burke, Tyler Clegg, Duke Lacroix, Marco Rios
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Robert Coronado (Yellow) 70', Amando Moreno (Yellow) 71'
COS - Quenzi Huermann (Yellow) 41', Garven Metusala (Yellow) 70', Marco Micaletto (Yellow) 76', Justin Dhillon (Yellow) 83', Aidan Rocha (Yellow) 86'
MATCH STATS: ELP | COS
GOALS: 0|1
ASSISTS: 0|1
POSSESSION: 55|45
SHOTS: 12|11
SHOTS ON GOAL: 1|1
SAVES: 0|1
FOULS: 20|23
OFFSIDES: 2|1
CORNERS: 7|4
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head west to square off against Oakland Roots SC in a USL Championship clash on June 7 at Oakland Coliseum at 8 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
