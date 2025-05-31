Switchbacks Secure 1-0 Victory in El Paso

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's Matt Mahoney in action

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks add three points after a win in El Paso, 1-0.

In the first half, the Switchbacks recorded seven shots and maintained a passing accuracy of 80.9%. Possession shifted between the two sides until the 32nd minute, when #22 Marco Micaletto delivered a pass from just outside the 18-yard box to #11 Quenzi Huerman. Huerman from outside the 18, sent the ball into the top right corner of the net to give the Switchbacks the lone goal of the game.

After taking the lead, the Switchbacks shifted their focus on defense and held strong for the remainder of the match. The boys won all seven of their tackles and came up with five interceptions. Goalkeeper Christian Herrera earns another clean sheet, recording his third of the season.

The Switchbacks stay on the road this next week, as they take on New Mexico United on June 7th. Then the team returns to Weidner Field on June 14th for Father's Day as they go against the Oakland Roots. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) ELP: Sebastian Mora-Mora (0)

Goals: COS: Q.Huerman (A: M. Micaletto) (32'), ELP: N/A

YC:COS: Q. Huerman(41'), G. Metusala (70'), M. Micaletto (76'), J. Dhillion (84'), A. Rocha (87') ELP: R. Coronado (70'), A. Moreno (71')

