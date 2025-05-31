Orange County SC Loses Another One on the Road in Monterey
May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC lost another one on the road in a hard fought Jagermeister Cup match against Monterey Bay Union FC. It was an aggressive and physical match with both teams committing 17 fouls apiece and Monterey receiving 4 of the 6 yellow cards in the game. OCSC continued to attack the Monterey goal until the3 final whistle but fell short in the 3-2 loss.
- 17-year-old Pedro Guimaraes of Alis0 Viejo, CA scored his first professional goal in the loss.
- Cameron Dunbar from Carson, CA also scored in the loss.
- OCSC has not won on the road in 2025
- OCSC has not kept a clean sheet in 2025
- OCSC has gone 14 consecutive games without a clean sheet (longest streak is 15)
Final Score: 3-2
