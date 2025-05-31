Orange County SC Loses Another One on the Road in Monterey

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC lost another one on the road in a hard fought Jagermeister Cup match against Monterey Bay Union FC. It was an aggressive and physical match with both teams committing 17 fouls apiece and Monterey receiving 4 of the 6 yellow cards in the game. OCSC continued to attack the Monterey goal until the3 final whistle but fell short in the 3-2 loss.

- 17-year-old Pedro Guimaraes of Alis0 Viejo, CA scored his first professional goal in the loss.

- Cameron Dunbar from Carson, CA also scored in the loss.

- OCSC has not won on the road in 2025

- OCSC has not kept a clean sheet in 2025

- OCSC has gone 14 consecutive games without a clean sheet (longest streak is 15)

Final Score: 3-2







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.