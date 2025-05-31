Hounds Fall to Rhode Island in Jägermeister Cup

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - A lone goal early in the match by Rhode Island FC's Jojea Kwizera was the difference, sending the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to a 1-0 defeat in the USL Jägermeister Cup tonight at Highmark Stadium.

It was the second straight one-goal loss in the USL's in-season cup competition for the Hounds, who now cannot finish atop Group 4, while Rhode Island remains atop the six-team group with two wins.

The Hounds finished the match with 61 percent of possession and a 17-7 edge in shots, but Rhode Island was able to exact payback for the Hounds' 1-0 win last week in the teams' USL Championship match in Pawtucket.

First half

Robbie Mertz nearly put the Hounds in front in the 17th minute with a diving header from a Perrin Barnes cross that somehow stayed out of the net. The ball struck the inside of the right post and passed behind Rhode Island goalkeeper Jackson Lee before rolling across goal and away from danger on the left side.

From that near miss, Rhode Island pulled ahead just two minutes later. Hounds defender Guillaume Vacter had his clearance attempt blocked, and the ball bounced to former Hounds Golden Boot winner Albert Dikwa for Rhode Island. Dikwa back heeled a pass into the path of Kwizera, who hit a low, curling finish into the right side of the net.

Chances were limited the rest of the half, but fouls were in plentiful supply in a game that was choppy at points. Each team finished the match called for 21 fouls, the most this season by the Hounds or by any Hounds opponent.

Second half

The Hounds began testing Lee in the Rhode Island goal more in the second half, beginning with an Augi Williams shot on goal barely two minutes after play restarted. Danny Griffin had the ball in the net in the 69th minute, but the goal was disallowed for offside against Williams, who provided the pass for Griffin's finish.

In the 71st minute, Williams got behind the Rhode Island defense on a clever pass by Jorge Garcia. Rhode Island's Zach Herivaux pulled Williams down and was shown the yellow card, but the Hounds were only awarded a free kick just outside of the box, a decision that replays appeared to indicate was correct.

Mertz forced another strong save by Lee with an angled volley in the 84th minute, but the rebound bounced to where the defense could thump the ball out of play. Barnes also put a late effort on target with power from 30 yards out, but a tying goal was not in the cards.

Modelo Man of the Match

Robbie Mertz was active all day in attack, and he was involved in many of the best attacking moments. He finished with four chances created, three shots and nine crosses, while connecting on 28 of 33 passes and winning 9 of 10 duels.

What's next?

The Hounds move back into league play with another home match against Detroit City FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 7 at Highmark Stadium. Detroit (4-2-5) also suffered a Jägermeister Cup setback today, falling 4-2 to Portland Hearts of Pine out of USL League One.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Jacob Randolph; Guillaume Vacter (Illal Osumanu 77'), Sean Suber, Luke Biasi; Junior Etou (Jorge Garcia 67'), Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes; Robbie Mertz, Bertin Jacquesson (Bradley Sample 67'); Augi Williams

Rhode Island FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Jackson Lee; Aldair Sanchez, Frank Nodarse, Grant Stonemason, Rio Hope-Gund; Amos Shapiro-Thompson (Karifa Yao 73'), Clay Holsted; Jojea Kwizera (Taimu Okiyoshi 84'), Maxi Rodriguez (Zach Herivaux 61'), Noah Fuson (Joe Brito 73'); Albert Dikwa

Scoring summary

RI - Jojea Kwizera 19' (Albert Dikwa)

Discipline summary

RI - Maxi Rodriguez 6' (caution - delaying restart)

PIT - Jackson Walti 37' (caution - reckless foul)

RI - Clay Holstad 42' (caution - reckless foul)

RI - Albert Dikwa 45+1' (caution - persistent infringement)

PIT - Guillaume Vacter 64' (caution - reckless foul)

RI - Zach Herivaux 71' (caution - tactical foul)







