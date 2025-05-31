Luckhurst's first professional goal lifts NCFC over Richmond

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

RICHMOND, VA - North Carolina FC took down USL League One's Richmond Kickers, 1-0, to pick up the team's first win in the USL Jägermeister Cup. With the win, NCFC improves to 1W-1L-0D in group play.

Adam Luckhurst's first goal as a professional proved to be the winner, with the Duke alumni heading home a cross from Patrick Burner in the 81'. The assist was Burner's first in an NCFC jersey.

Trevor Mulqueen came up with a handful of big saves, including a stoppage-time, full-extension dive to tip a potential equalizer around the post.

Match Notes:

Adam Luckhurst scored his first professional goal in the 81'.

Patrick Burner's assist on Luckhurst's winning goal was his first in an NCFC jersey.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC returns to regular season play on the road, traveling to the Constitution State to face off against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Hartford has been off to a slow start in 2025, collecting one win through eight matches.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Trevor Mulqueen; Triston Hodge (Rafa Mentzingen - 64'), Justin Malou (Finn Sundstrum - 86'), Conor Donovan, Paco Craig (C), Patrick Burner; Raheem Somersall, Collin Martin; Louis Perez, Pedro Dolabella, Adam Luckhurst

Subs Not Used: Jake McGuire, Bryce Washington, Raul Avalos, Jayson Quintanilla

RIC (4-2-3-1): Pablo Jara; Beckett Howell (Maxi Schenfeld - 72'), Klaidi Çela, James Vaughan (Andrew Richman - 82'), Simon Fitch; Nils Seufert, Dakota Barnathan (C); Darwin Espinal, Griffin Garnett (Gui Franca - 89'), Matt Bolduc (Landon Johnson - 72'); Joshua Kirkland (Hayden Anderson - 72')

Subs Not Used: Rivendi Melvin Pierre Louis, Jonathan Kanagwa, James Sheddon, Jonathan Gomez

Score:

NCFC: 1

RIC: 0

Goals:

NCFC: A. Luckhurst - 81' (P. Burner)

RIC: -

Cautions:

NCFC: A. Luckhurst - 29'

RIC: B. Howell - 18', J. Vaughan - 78', A. Richman - 88', D. Sawatzky - 90' +2', L. Johnson - 90' + 9'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

RIC: -

Venue (Location): City Stadium (Richmond, Virginia)







