Dieng's Late Goal Gives Hartford Second Win in USL Jägermeister Cup

May 31, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







On the road and despite two penalty kicks for Westchester SC, Hartford Athletic came away with another Jägermeister Cup win, bringing their Cup record to 2-0. A Mamadou Dieng goal in the 88th minute secured the three points for the Boys in Green.

In the 22nd minute, Antony Siaha slipped as he tried to distribute the ball, then fouled JC Obregón as he tried to clear the ball away from danger. The referee gave a yellow card to the Green & Blue goalkeeper and a penalty kick to the home side. Obregón scored the PK, putting WSC up 1-0. The former Hartford Athletic forward has scored four of his last 5 penalty attempts.

Coming out of halftime, the Boys in Green leveled the score at 1-1. A handball by the Westchester side led to a Sebastian Anderson free kick near midfield. His service was cleared but landed at the feet of Dieng, who passed it out wide to Anderson. Anderson made a short pass to Samuel Careaga who teed it up with one touch and then hit a powerful left footed shot past the diving Andrew Hammersly. The goal is Careaga's first in green and blue.

Five minutes later, though, Westchester were awarded another penalty kick after Joe Farrell fouled Obregón in the box. The New York native decisively buried the penalty in the top left corner to take back the lead.

Careaga wasn't going to let Obregón have the only brace of the match and decided to add another goal in the 75th minute. Emmanuel Samadia put a service into the box, which after a flicked-on header fell at the feet of Dieng. The Senegalese forward played it to Jonathan Jiménez, who had just come into the game as a substitution. Jiménez rolled the ball across the top of the box for Careaga to run into and hit another rocket of a shot into the top right corner.

Not content at 2-2, the Boys in Green kept their foot on the gas and netted one more to ensure they would bring home three points. In the 88th minute, Hartford was awarded a corner kick, and Samadia served a perfect outswinging ball directly onto the head of Kyle Edwards. Edwards was able to redirect the ball down into the mass of bodies inside the 6-yard box. Dieng was there waiting to volley the ball into the back of the net and give Athletic the lead.

As of publishing, Hartford stands at the top of the Group 4 table with 6 points and a record of 2-0. Hartford's next Jägermeister Cup match will be at home on Saturday, June 28th at 7:00PM against Detroit City FC. In the meantime, the Green & Blue return to USL Championship play at Trinity Health Stadium on Friday, June 6th at 7:30 PM against North Carolina FC. Tickets are on sale now at hartfordathletic.com/tickets.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD WESTCHESTER

Shots 12 10

Shots On Target 5 4

Corners 7 3

Fouls 13 15

Offsides 4 0

Possession 58.9% 41.1%

Passing Accuracy 81.8% 79.7%

Saves 2 2

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD WESTCHESTER

51' - Samuel Careaga (Sebastian Anderson) 24' - JC Obregón (PK)

75' - Samuel Careaga (Jonathan Jiménez Vargas) 56' - JC Obregón (PK)

88 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Kyle Edwards)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD WESTCHESTER

22' - Antony Siaha (Yellow) 83 ¬Â² - Andrew Jean-Baptiste (Yellow)

53' - Sebastian Anderson (Yellow) 90+2 ¬Â² - Jonathan Bolanos (Yellow)

55' - Joe Farrell (Yellow) 90+4 ¬Â² - Koen Blommestijn (Yellow)

68 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD WESTCHESTER

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 13 (GK) Andrew Hammersley

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 92 (DF) Kemar Lawrence (Andrew Jean-Baptiste, 29 ¬Â²)

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 6 (DF) Conor McGlynn

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 12 (DF) Rashid Tetteh

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 19 (MF) Josh Drack

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga 5 (MF) Joel Johnson

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila (Marlon Hairston, 66 ¬Â²) 10 (MF) Dean Guezen (Samory Powder, 81 ¬Â²)

81 (MF) Addie Obalola (Jonathan Jiménez, 69 ¬Â²) 22 (MF) Stephen Payne

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards (Junior Moreira, 90+1 ¬Â²) 3 (FW) Prince Saydee (Jonathan Bolanos, 64 ¬Â²)

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 29 (FW) JC Obregón (C) (Koen Blommenstijn, 64 ¬Â²)

2 (FW) Sebastian Anderson 8 (FW) Daniel Bouman (Ermin Mackic, 81 ¬Â²)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 31, 2025

Dieng's Late Goal Gives Hartford Second Win in USL Jägermeister Cup - Hartford Athletic

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.