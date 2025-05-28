Hartford and Indy Draw in Eight Goal Thriller

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







An exciting, goal-filled match ended 4-4 as Hartford Athletic took one point on the road against Indy Eleven on Wednesday night. It marks the third straight tie for Hartford and a record of 2-2-3 across all competitions dating back to April.

The home team got on the scoreboard first in the 15th minute. A foul by Jordan Scarlett just outside the box led to a free kick for the Indiana side. Indy's James Murphy took the set piece, lofting it perfectly onto the head of James Musa who redirected it towards goal. Hartford's goalkeeper Antony Siaha made a stunning save as he dove to his right to parry away the shot. However, the ball rebounded off the mass of bodies that had crashed the goal and landed once again at the feet of Musa who tried to get another shot off. In the scrum that ensued, both Hartford and Indy players fought for control of the ball as it bounced around, hitting the post and legs alike. Ben Ofeimu came out on top and was able to put the ball in the back of the net for Indy Eleven.

Hartford responded just 10 minutes later, when Deshane Beckford received the ball near midfield and took off towards goal on the dribble. He beat a defender and continued into the 18-yard box. As Beckford cut inside for a shot, he was fouled inside the box which the referee deemed worthy of a penalty kick. Kyle Edwards took the penalty kick, calmly slotting it into the bottom right corner.

Another goal from Edwards in the 32nd minute gave the Boys in Green the lead. A long ball from Beverly Makangila landed on the head of Mamadou Dieng who was able to divert it into the path of Edwards. Edwards took one touch with his thigh to control the ball and then fired a shot before the ball could even hit the ground, cementing his brace for the game.

The Green & Blue got on the scoreboard one more time before going into the locker room for halftime. When Edwards was fouled halfway between midfield and the goal, Samuel Careaga took the free kick. Left footed, he served the ball to the back post where TJ Presthus dove to get a head onto the end of it. His attempt hit the ground and bounced high high up into the air, where Joe Farrell got his head on the ball, redirecting it back across goal for Scarlett to finish, also with his head.

Indy Eleven, however, were not content with this scoreline, adding one of their own before half. The home team was awarded a free kick right outside the 18-yard box in stoppage time. Aodhan Quinn served the ball perfectly into the path of Romario Williams, who scored with a diving header.

Coming out of the locker room, Indy Eleven were fired up and ready to even out the score. Less than a minute into the second half, Maalique Foster received the ball around midfield and took off down the line. After a well-executed give-and-go with Bruno Rendón, Foster hit the ball across the top of the box. Jack Blake got on the end of the cross with a right-footed shot that deflected into the upper right corner, leaving Siaha diving the other way.

The Boys in Green responded in kind with a goal just 42 seconds later. Off the restart, Sebastian Anderson controlled the ball near midfield and got it out wide to Dieng. As the ball rolled past him, Dieng hit a one touch shot over the keeper into the left upper 90.

The game remained scoreless for nearly the remainder of the half when Indy found its equalizer in stoppage time. Josh O'Brien picked the ball up at midfield and dribbled down the left sideline. He slotted it to Elliot Collier who quickly got a cross off. Williams got his second of the night with a left-footed finish to the bottom left of the goal, just out of reach of Siaha.

Despite their best efforts, Hartford was unable to find another goal and the game ended 4-4. Hartford will turn around quickly as they head to Mt. Vernon, New York for their second ever Jägermeister Cup game against Westchester SC. The match kicks off at 4 PM.

Fast Stats

Hartford Indy

Shots 18 17

Shots on Target 7 6

Corners 4 7

Fouls 14 18

Offsides 1 0

Possession 41.6% 58.4%

Passing Accuracy 69.0% 78.7%

Saves 2 3

Scoring Summary

Scoring Summary

Hartford Indy

26' - Kyle Edwards 14' - Ben Ofeimu

32' - Kyle Edwards (Mamadou Dieng) 45+2' - Romario Williams (Aodhan Quinn)

42' - Jordan Scarlett (Joe Farrell) 46' - Jack Blake (Maalique Foster)

46' - Mamadou Dieng (Sebastian Anderson) 90+4 ¬Â² - Romario Williams (Elliot Collier)

Disciplinary Summary

Disciplinary Summary

Hartford Indy

35' - Finn McRobb (yellow)

Lineups

Hartford Indy

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 23 (GK) Reice Charles-Cook

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 4 (DF) Finn McRobb (Josh O'Brien, 79')

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett 41 (DF) James Musa

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 30 (DF) Ben Ofeimu

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 33 (DF) Hayden White (Romario Williams, 31')

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga 8 (MF) Jack Blake (Edward Kizza, 79')

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Junior Moreira, 84') 14 (MF) Aodhan Quinn (Cam Lindley, 62')

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 5 (MF) James Murphy

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards 27 (FW) Bruno Rendón

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 22 (FW) Elvis Amoh (Elliot Collier, 62')

7 (FW) Deshane Beckford (Jonathan JIménez Vargas, 76') 99 (FW) Maalique Foster







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.