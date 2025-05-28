Miami FC, Rhode Island FC Contest Rescheduled

May 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release


MIAMI - The match between Miami FC and Rhode Island FC originally scheduled for Saturday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET has been officially rescheduled to Wednesday, September 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The match has been moved due to venue availability. Tickets purchased for the original match will be valid for the rescheduled match at FIU Soccer Stadium.

Tickets are available for purchase at miamifc.com/tickets.

