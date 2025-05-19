Miami FC Continues Unbeaten Streak After Defeating League Leaders in a Thriller

MIAMI - In a real underdog fashion, Miami FC takes down Loudoun United FC in a fascinating display, earning their third league win and bringing the team to a 3-4-1 record. The game finished 2-1, after Miami put themselves ahead late in the first half. A very convincing performance from the South Florida side, showing personality, efficiency, and very strong coordinated play.

Despite facing their toughest opponent yet, Miami FC showed their new style of play in the best way they could. Finding rhythm early, they focused on attacking behind and breaking the defensive line efficiently. Their team's pressure on defense was relentless, not giving former teammate Valot much room to operate.

As Coach Maddoni's team has shown throughout the last games, establishing an early lead is essential. Melano built up the play with a commanding run starting from the midfield. He dragged four defenders towards the ball, creating space for the prolific Bonfiglio to get in behind and finish with ease. Forward Francisco Bonfiglio does an amazing job finding pockets in the defense and running into space in behind for the game's opening goal in the 4th minute.

"We were a very competitive team tonight. We played a great opponent and we were able to dominate the game at many times," said Maddoni. "I feel that we deserved to win. We are in a good place, we are confident, but we must go game by game."

While Miami showed great pressing, coming in together and marking the man and his passing options, a late tackle in the 25th minute by Mercado in the box on Aboukoura led the referee to point at the spot. The winger stepped up to take and score the penalty, despite Bill Hamid's best effort.

Miami FC showed amazing resilience, getting back up showing composure after recoveries and looking calm and in control in the opponent's half. The captain, Blanco, led by example. His blistering run from the left side of the pitch dragged the mark and opened space for the forwards to attack. He cut in and sent a floating cross to meet the head of the man of the match, Lucas Melano, who put Miami ahead 2-1 in the 34th minute.

Miami's defense showed grit and hard work will always work if they can be a tight and calculated block. They only let three shots get on target, Hamid saving two. The defensive block stayed consistent and tracked runs. They were composed in the back, despite having clearances. Center backs Daltyn Knutson and Akinyode showed Loudoun they are a great pairing, working in synergy to nullify their best efforts. Another defensive stand out was Jonathan Ricketts, who despite seeing a booking late in the game, had great recoveries and supporting runs.

Although the scoring ended in the first half, the second forty-five had more drama to bring. A pass in behind Loudoun's defense in the 80th minute saw Celeste bring it down in the box and goalkeeper Fauroux came running out to collect but fouled Miami's man. Celeste stepped up to the spot, but did not find success as the goalkeeper made an outstanding save.

While Miami FC are looking more like the team they want to be, fouls continue to be detrimental. Seventeen fouls and six yellows only hurt Miami, as substitute Tobias Zarate picked up two yellows, leading him to receive a red card in the closing minutes. The team did not let that bring them down, keeping their lead despite having 10 men.

Miami FC are now preparing to take on Birmingham Legion FC next week at home. This great run of form gives the team great momentum against the Alabama based side, who found themselves winning the last time the two faced off.

