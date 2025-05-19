Lexington SC Falls to FC Tulsa 0-2 Despite Gritty Effort at Home

May 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club's USL Championship men's team fell in a hard-fought match at home, showing their perseverance and hard work in a 0-2 loss against FC Tulsa.

The match started with mixed possession from both teams, until Tulsa had a slotted cross in the third minute which was easily scooped up by LSC's keeper, #1 Logan Ketterer. Tulsa's forwards led a high and aggressive press on LSC's backline, but the LSC defenders remained calm and organized under the pressure.

Both teams were hungry for the lead and tensions began to rise with the official issuing a yellow card to Tulsa's #4 Delentz Pierre in the 28th minute.

A penalty kick was awarded to the visitors in the 39th minute after Lexington's #22 Jacob Greene committed a foul in the penalty area. #9 Taylor Calheira from Tulsa stepped up to take the kick and despite Ketterer getting a hand on the shot, it slipped under him and into the back of the net, giving Tulsa the lead before half.

"He was making sure we knew the couple features we could change to make it a little bit more difficult for the opposing team," said #3 Sofiane Djeffal on the home team's plan at the half. "But he made sure that we had hope for the next forty-five. That was the token at half and as players we must deliver."

The game remained competitive with both teams having attacking opportunities, but none were successful through the 95thminute. The FC Tulsa attack then found the net on a late break away that ultimately sealed their win. The goal was scored by #15 Lamar Batista and assisted by #2 Owen Damm.

"Thank you," said head coach Terry Boss to the Fans after the match. "I mean it's coming; I haven't lost any hope. I haven't lost any doubt. Everything in me believes it. You need some adversity to create a story that is galvanizing people. And so, thanks for coming out. Thank you for continuing to support us and we'll get there. We will get there."

Lexington Sporting Club remains at home for their next match against Tampa Bay Rowdies. The match kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 24th.







