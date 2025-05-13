Republic Bank Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner and Presenting Sponsor of Lexington SC/Louisville City FC Rivalry, the Commonwealth Cup

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington, KY  - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to welcome Republic Bank as a proud partner through a multi-year agreement that names the well-respected community bank as the  Presenting Partner of the Lexington SC/Louisville City FC rivalry Commonwealth Cup. This partnership underscores Republic Bank's long-standing commitment to ensuring the communities they serve thrive and amplifies one of Kentucky's most exciting soccer rivalries.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Republic Bank as a proud partner," said Lexington SC CEO Kim Shelton. "Their longstanding commitment to supporting local communities aligns perfectly with our mission at Lexington SC, and we're proud to bring this rivalry to life together in a way that will truly resonate with fans across Kentucky."

As Presenting Partner, Republic Bank will play a key role in building momentum around the rivalry through  prominent brand integration across club platforms and initiatives. This includes recognition in  marketing materials, media campaigns, and collaborative content  that elevate the series both on and off the field.

In addition to the Commonwealth Cup, the partnership will also feature  on-site branding opportunities at the Lexington SC Stadium,  broadcast presence, and  unique fan engagement activations  that deepen the connections between the community and the club. Additional assets will highlight Republic Bank throughout the season in alignment with Lexington SC's continued growth and community-first mission.

"Lexington Sporting Club's 2025-2026 season - in a new stadium and a new league - is sure to be thrilling. In that spirit, Republic Bank is thrilled to be a proud partner," said  Todd  Ziegler, Republic Bank Central Kentucky Market President. "From helping make the Commonwealth Cup a reality to the palpable excitement around the 2026 World Cup, Republic Bank understands the power of soccer and its ability to unite people. We look forward to cheering on LSC with our clients, associates, and the entire community."

With Republic Bank's support, Lexington Sporting Club looks forward to enhancing the energy and tradition surrounding the soccer community, creating unforgettable experiences for fans across the Commonwealth.







