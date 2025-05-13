Noah Dollenmayer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC's Noah Dollenmayer earned a selection to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 after his performance in a 1-1 draw at FC Tulsa last Saturday.

In his first USL Championship start of the season, Dollenmayer played a key role in a strong defensive effort from Los Locos. He recorded a team-high eight clearances and 78 touches while completing 39 accurate passes. He won 13 of 14 duels including all ten of his aerial challenges.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 10

GK - Jake McGuire, North Carolina FC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Jake Tingey, Loudoun United FC

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Noah Dollenmayer (ELP), Lee Desmond (SAC), Paco Craig (NC), Chris Allan (CHS), Peter Wilson (OAK), Jake Ryan (LDN)







