Date Changed for Hounds Match in Oakland

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH and OAKLAND, Calif. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's USL Championship match against Oakland Roots SC has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum, the teams announced today.

The move was made to accommodate the addition of an international friendly to the schedule at Oakland Coliseum, where the Mexican National Team will play host to Japan in a high-profile friendly on Sept. 6 during that month's international window.

All tickets for the Hounds match in Oakland, originally scheduled for Sept. 6, will automatically transfer to the new, Sept. 7. date. The match will air live in the Pittsburgh market on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ with re-airings to be announced.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.