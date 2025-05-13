Date Changed for Hounds Match in Oakland
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH and OAKLAND, Calif. - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC's USL Championship match against Oakland Roots SC has been rescheduled to Sunday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Oakland Coliseum, the teams announced today.
The move was made to accommodate the addition of an international friendly to the schedule at Oakland Coliseum, where the Mexican National Team will play host to Japan in a high-profile friendly on Sept. 6 during that month's international window.
All tickets for the Hounds match in Oakland, originally scheduled for Sept. 6, will automatically transfer to the new, Sept. 7. date. The match will air live in the Pittsburgh market on SportsNet Pittsburgh+ with re-airings to be announced.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025
- Late Collapse Leaves Brooklyn FC with 2-2 Draw - Brooklyn FC
- Date Changed for Hounds Match in Oakland - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Announces September Match Date Change in Coordination with Mexican National Team's Visit to Oakland to Take on Japan - Oakland Roots
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: May 14, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Delentz Pierre Earns First Team of the Week Nod - FC Tulsa
- Noah Dollenmayer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Republic Bank Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner and Presenting Sponsor of Lexington SC/Louisville City FC Rivalry, the Commonwealth Cup - Lexington Sporting Club
- Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.