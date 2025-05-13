Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, USL Championship announced the Week 10 Team of the Week. With a solid performance on both ends of the pitch in Saturday's contest against Indy Eleven, Republic FC co-captain Lee Desmond earned his first weekly honor of the season. The Indomitable Club remains undefeated at home across all competitions in 2025.

Desmond helped Sacramento limit Indy to just six shots all night. He won 10 of 13 duels and four possessions, and posted three clearances and two interceptions. He also recorded two tackles, including a crucial one in the first half when Indy's Maalique Foster sped past the backline for a breakaway. Desmond would sprint back to run Foster down and make a diving tackle to deny him a chance to get a shot off.

On the offensive end, Desmond continued to help Republic FC pressure Indy throughout the match, going 18 for 20 in final-third passes. With just seconds left in the match, he set up the pivotal moment when he went up for a header inside the box and drew a foul on Indy's Edward Kizza. Trevor Amann converted from the penalty spot to close out the contest with a point and preserve Republic FC's six match home undefeated streak.

After exiting the team's season opener early with an injury, Desmond has returned to Republic FC's lineup and played the full 90 minutes in the last two regular season games, and on May 4 helped the club earn its first clean sheet of the regular season. This is Desmond's third career Team of the Week selection and the team's eighth overall in 2025.

The Indomitable Club is back in action this Saturday, hosting Las Vegas Lights FC with a 7:00 p.m. kickoff. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets and the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a scarf giveaway in honor of Native American Heritage Night.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.