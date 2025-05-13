Delentz Pierre Earns First Team of the Week Nod

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA - FC Tulsa defender Delentz Pierre earns his first USL Championship Team of the Week nod following the 1-1 draw against El Paso Locomotive FC the league announced on Tuesday.

Pierre, who got his second start of the season for FC Tulsa on Saturday, tallied one shot, three tackles, seven clearances, thirteen duels and an assist on the match tying goal from Kalil ElMedkhar. This is the tenth Team of the Week nod for FC Tulsa in the 2025 season.

The full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 can be found below.

GK - Jake McGuire, North Carolina FC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Jake Tingey, Loudoun United FC

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Noah Dollenmeyer (ELP), Lee Desmond (SAC), Paco Craig (NC), Chris Allan (CHS), Peter Wilson (OAK), Jake Ryan (LDN)

FC Tulsa are back in action on Sunday, May 18th to take on Lexington SC at 6pm. Join us at Cabin Boys Brewpub in downtown Tulsa for the official watch party beginning at 5pm. FC Tulsa are back at ONEOK Field on Saturday, May 31st to take on Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister Cup. The club is hosting Greenwood Night, stay tuned for more details.







