Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10

May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Mahoney has been named to the Team of the Week for week 10 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

Romero had an impressive night on Saturday against Las Vegas Lights where he had two clearances, made three interceptions, and won five duels. Not only was he a key defender, but he also helped create two chances, made three shots, and held a passing accuracy of 86.6%

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 10

GK - Jake McGuire, North Carolina FC

D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa

D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - Jake Tingey, Loudoun United FC

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery

M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery

F - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC

F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery

Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Noah Dollenmeyer (ELP), Lee Desmond (SAC), Paco Craig (NC), Chris Allan (CHS), Peter Wilson (OAK), Jake Ryan (LDN)

Don't miss out on the next Switchbacks home match on May 17th as they take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds for Armed Forces Night!







