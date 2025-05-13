Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Matt Mahoney has been named to the Team of the Week for week 10 of the 2025 season, presented by Konami eFootball.
Romero had an impressive night on Saturday against Las Vegas Lights where he had two clearances, made three interceptions, and won five duels. Not only was he a key defender, but he also helped create two chances, made three shots, and held a passing accuracy of 86.6%
USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 10
GK - Jake McGuire, North Carolina FC
D - Delentz Pierre, FC Tulsa
D - Matt Mahoney, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
D - Jake Tingey, Loudoun United FC
M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC
M - Arturo Rodriguez, Charleston Battery
M - Abdellatif Aboukoura, Loudoun United FC
M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC
F - Cal Jennings, Charleston Battery
F - Hope Avayevu, Phoenix Rising FC
F - MD Myers, Charleston Battery
Coach - Pa-Modou Kah, Phoenix Rising FC
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Noah Dollenmeyer (ELP), Lee Desmond (SAC), Paco Craig (NC), Chris Allan (CHS), Peter Wilson (OAK), Jake Ryan (LDN)
Don't miss out on the next Switchbacks home match on May 17th as they take on Pittsburgh Riverhounds for Armed Forces Night!
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 13, 2025
- Date Changed for Hounds Match in Oakland - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Announces September Match Date Change in Coordination with Mexican National Team's Visit to Oakland to Take on Japan - Oakland Roots
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: May 14, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Delentz Pierre Earns First Team of the Week Nod - FC Tulsa
- Noah Dollenmayer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Republic Bank Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner and Presenting Sponsor of Lexington SC/Louisville City FC Rivalry, the Commonwealth Cup - Lexington Sporting Club
- Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Las Vegas Lights
- Switchbacks Fall to New York Red Bulls 4-1
- Switchbacks Draw 1-1 at Home Against Phoenix Rising FC
- Switchbacks Draw 1-1 at Home Against Phoenix Rising FC