Switchbacks Fall to New York Red Bulls 4-1

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks fall to New York Red Bulls in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup- Round of 32. The Switchbacks put up one goal, to the New York Red Bulls' four.

During the first half, the Switchbacks held 63.2% possession with 82% passing accuracy, allowing two goals in the first half. The first goal was in the 16th minute, scored by #37 Mohammed Sofo from inside the 18-yard box, shooting into the right lower corner of the net, assisted by #42 Alexander Hack. The second goal was conceded in the 44th minute by Sofo again from the 18-yard line, assisted by #3 Noah Eile.

A notable moment for Switchbacks keeper #1 Christian Herrera in the 20th minute with a huge save. Red Bulls' #22 Dennis Gjengaar from the right side of the pitch, Herrera with a two-handed jump save, sending the ball back towards midfield.

In the second half, the Switchbacks put up eight shots, with four on target. Both teams battled for possession till the 64th minute when Red Bulls scored their third goal of the night, #44 Raheem Edwards, with the assist from just outside the left side of the 6-yard box, passing a quick ball to the top of the 18-yard box to #22 Dennis Gjengaar to the top right corner of the net.

In the 71st minute, #21 Anthony Fontana scores the lone goal for the Switchbacks. #6 Matt Real from just outside the 18 passes in front of the 6-yard box to #21 Anthony Fontana. Fontana with a right-footed jump kick, sending the ball into the back of the net.

New York Red Bulls scored their fourth goal of the game in the 85th minute, #13 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with a quick touch from behind the penalty kick line to #15 Sean Nealis shooting into the right side of the net, ending the game at 1-4 Red Bulls.

Switchbacks will head to Las Vegas Lights on May 10th and will return to Weidner Field on May 17th for Armed Forces Night. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks schedule, head HERE.

Post Match Quotes: James Chambers

On his overall thoughts

"I think it sums up the season to this point. 10 games in, we have leaked a lot of goals. I felt like our performance was good, but again, it's the same story. The performance is good. No results. Concede goals. So something has to change."

Anthony Fontana

On tonight's match against New York:

"Despite the result, I thought we actually played a good game. We fought to the end. I really think we're the better team, but credit to Red Bull, their a class team as well. Against high competition like that, if we make little mistakes, then they're gonna capitalize."

Isaiah Foster

On his return to Weidner Field

"This feels great to be back. I've been trying to get back as quickly as possible, but also trying to stay positive. In terms of the performance, personally, it was just trying to get my feet wet, not complicate things too much, but also try to impact the game as much as possible. I feel like, obviously, there's more to do, but I'm pretty confident in my ability to get to where I need to go."

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (1) NY: AJ Marcucci (3)

Goals: COS: Fontana (71') (A: Real); NY: Sofo (16') (A: Hack), Sofo (44')(A: Eile), Gjengaar (64')(A: Edwards), Nealis (85')(Choupo-Moting)

YC: COS: None NY: Hack (80'), Nealis (87'), Gjengaar (87'), Edwards (90+3')

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.