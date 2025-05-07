Rhode Island FC Bows out of U.S. Open Cup with 2-1 Loss to New England Revolution

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC in U.S. Open Cup play against the New England Revolution

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Despite a resilient second half, Rhode Island FC's journey in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup came to an end on Wednesday when it fell 2-1 to Major League Soccer club New England Revolution. Although Maxi Rodriguez scored RIFC's first-ever goal at Centreville Bank Stadium early in the second half to tie the game, the Revolution ultimately had the last laugh, striking in the last two minutes of regulation to cut the Ocean State club's cup run short.

Rhode Island FC came out of the gates strong early in the game, and nearly found the opening goal in the 15th minute when Jojea Kwizera found open space on the right wing, dribbling to the endline and cutting a pass back to Noah Fuson. Taking a first-time shot from inside the 6-yard box, Fuson narrowly missed the frame. The teams continued to exchange chances in a busy opening half.

Three minutes later, the New England Revolution took their first shot when Tomás Chancalay received a cross at the top of the 18-yard box, whipping a low shot just wide of an outstretched Jackson Lee's goal. Coming down the other end in the 20th minute, Albert Dikwa "Chico" nearly broke the deadlock for RIFC after breaking into a one-on-one position with Revolution goalkeeper Alex Bono, but he dragged a shot just wide. Four minutes later, RIFC broke out on the counter again when Jojea Kwizera flew from box to box, eventually laying the ball off to Fuson, who sent a shot just north of the bar.

Despite the early momentum from the hosts, the Revolution were the first to strike in the 38th minute, taking advantage of a rare defensive miscue to take a 1-0 lead. After Rio Hope-Gund slid in to block a dangerous counter-attacking shot attempt from Revolution striker Maxi Urruti at the top of the box, the rebound fell kindly to Chancalay, who was in the right place at the right time to power a low shot past Lee and into the back of the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 halftime lead.

The lead didn't last long out of the break, as RIFC came storming out of the locker room with an equalizer just five minutes into the half. After Fuson exploded down the right wing and sent in a dangerous low cross, Maxi Rodriguez lined a first-time rocket into the bottom-right corner, scoring RIFC's first-ever goal at Centreville Bank Stadium to knot the game at one.

In the 58th minute, Fuson nearly gave RIFC the lead after Jojea Kwizera forced a dangerous turnover in the final third. Lining up for a left-footed shot from the top of the box, Fuson's effort was blocked away as the game stayed tied.

Although RIFC continued to push, the Revs eventually broke the deadlock with a game-winning goal in the 88th minute to send the visitors flying into the Round of 16. After Gevork Diarbian's cross from the left wing nailed the far post, Cristiano Oliveira was the first to pounce on the loose rebound, depositing a first-time finish past a diving Lee to send the Revolution back to Foxborough with a win.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to USL Championship regular-season action when it returns home to Centreville Bank Stadium for the third time in seven days to face Monterey Bay FC at 4 p.m. Tickets for the game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

NER - Tomás Chancalay, 38th minute: Chancalay powers home a rebound after Maxi Urrutti's shot was blocked. RI 0, NER 1

RI - Maxi Rodriguez (Noah Fuson), 50th minute: Rodriguez slots home Fuson's cross from the top of the box. RI 1, NER 1

NER - Cristiano Oliveira, 88th minute: Oliveira pounces on a loose rebound and laces the winner into the back of the net. RI 1, NER 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Wednesday's game marked the first time since the inaugural U.S. Open Cup final in 1914 that the historic competition returned to Pawtucket.

The game was also the first time Rhode Island FC has ever faced a Major League Soccer opponent.

Maxi Rodriguez's goal in the 50th minute was his second for RIFC, and marked the first-ever RIFC goal at Centreville Bank Stadium. It was also the first-ever goal scored against a Major League Soccer opponent.

Three Revolution Academy graduates took the field for RIFC against their former club: Zachary Herivaux, Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Joe Brito.

Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith faced his former side for the first time as an opposing coach. As a player for the Revolution, Smith helped the club win three-straight Eastern Conference titles and the 2007 Open Cup across two stints from 2005-2010.

Aimé Mabika made his RIFC debut, coming on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Maxi Rodriguez

