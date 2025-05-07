El Paso Locomotive FC Head to Capital City for U.S. Open Cup Clash

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC continue their march in the U.S. Open Cup as they travel to face Austin FC in the Round of 32 on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. MT at Q2 Stadium. The match will be streamed on Paramount+.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT AUSTIN FC - WEDNESDAY, MAY 7, 2025 @ 6:30 P.M. MT - Q2 STADIUM - AUSTIN, TEXAS

Watch: Paramount+

KEY STORYLINES

Los Locos' first-ever hat trick couldn't have come at a sweeter time as El Paso Locomotive FC took down New Mexico United 3-0 in Derby Del Camino Real on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Gabi Torres picked up his third assist of the season while Beto Avila and Frank Daroma each added their second. Andy Cabrera found himself on the end of all of them to make it seven goals in seven matches across all competitions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera enjoyed a successful April which included a run of scoring in four consecutive matches (4/2-4/16) making him the first Locomotive player to do so. He has scored two stoppage time equalizers this season and picked up where he left off on Saturday with the club's first ever hat trick against rivals New Mexico United.

M Gabi Torres/Memo Diaz: Both wingbacks for Los Locos have livened up the attack by supplying numerous chances from open play and set pieces. Nine of Locomotive goals across all competitions have come from corner kicks with this duo as the primary architects.

M Frank Daroma: Daroma was a maestro in the midfield at the weekend completing 29 of 30 passes while also winning five of six duels. Additionally, he slotted a through ball right into the feet of Cabrera who finished it off for his third goal of the night.

OPPONENT INFO: Austin FC

This will be not only the first matchup between these two clubs but also the first matchup in an official competiiton between Locomotive and an MLS side. This interleague Copa Tejas bout arrives with knockout implications with the winner advancing to the Round of 16 to take on the winner of Phoenix Rising FC and Houston Dynamo FC.

Austin FC has had an up-and-down start to their 2025 campaign. They have the third lowest xG allowed in Major League Soccer (11.7) but have scored the second least goals in the league (seven). This is the club's first U.S. Open Cup match of the season.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

In five home games this season, Los Locos have scored 16 goals, the most in club history. Los Locos have scored four goals in the first 15 minutes and nine goals in the first half, both the most in the USL Championship this season.

Saturday's 3-0 win over New Mexico United was the biggest margin of victory for Los Locos in Derby Del Camino Real. El Paso had 22 clearances, the most by a USL Championship team in a match this season.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on Derby Del Camino Real:

"To perform like that against our top rival at home is refreshing. I told the players I was so proud of the intensity we put on the field along with the performance individually and collectively."

W. Cabrera on matchup with Austin FC:

"We're going to be the underdogs. Underdogs always dream and say it would be great to win, but it's not going to be easy. It's going to be tough. They have the responsibility to win at their home stadium against a team that's supposed to be in a lower division, but that's the beauty of the game. We're going to go with a good mentality, hopefully healthy, and be ready to play with respect."

Andy Cabrera on result against New Mexico United:

"Getting a good result at home is exactly what we needed. We were able to find the net tonight which made a huge difference. We have a great attacking group that connects well up top which helps us work together."

Amando Moreno on playing Austin FC in U.S. Open Cup:

"This will be good for us. It's going to help players that have never played at the next level to see what the difference is and where they may need to improve. I think us being able to play in the Cup as long as possible is really going to help us out long term."

