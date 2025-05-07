Ydrach Heads Hounds to Win over MLS Foe

May 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Beto Ydrach 's headed goal in the final minute of the game gave the Pittsburgh Riverhounds a huge 1-0 win over MLS side New York City FC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 tonight at Highmark Stadium.

It was the first professional goal for Ydrach, and it came off a Robbie Mertz corner kick six minutes into stoppage time. It came after NYCFC was reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute, when Strahinja Tanasijevic was shown the red card for pulling down Bradley Sample as the last defender.

The Hounds have now won three of their last four Open Cup matches against MLS teams, dating back to their 2023 quarterfinal run. They advance to the Round of 16, where they will travel to face a second straight MLS team, the Philadelphia Union, on May 20 or 21.

First half

The Hounds had the first good look at goal from a free kick served by Mertz in the 10th minute. The ball was slightly behind Bertin Jacquesson, but the striker was able to turn and get good power on a shot that was held by goalkeeper Tomas Romero.

NYCFC tested Hounds goalie Eric Dick shortly after, when Mounsef Bakrar cleverly lifted the ball to himself before driving a hard, angled shot that Dick smothered at the near post.

The half nearly ended with a highlight. Jorge Garcia made a solo run toward the top of the box, and though his initial chance was blocked, he struck a good shot with the second effort, forcing Romero into a diving stop to keep the ball out of the bottom right corner.

Second half

NYCFC began the second half in the ascendancy, and Dick had to make two sharp plays in the first six minutes.

On the first, he had to backpedal to keep a chip from Trayvon Gray from slipping under the crossbar, and then minutes later, he denied Andres Perea after a sweeping move by the visitors to get inside the Hounds box.

The Hounds went to the bench in the 77th minute to bring Sample and Ydrach into the match, and the move paid immediate dividends.

Tanasijevic fielded a long bouncing ball inside the NYCFC half but didn't realize Sample was closing quickly. The Hounds midfielder won the ball, forcing the defender to reach out and pull him to the ground to prevent a breakaway. Referee Rodrigo Albuquerque immediately showed the red card, reducing NYCFC to 10 men.

The visitors still threatened shorthanded, as Jonathan Shore hit the crossbar from distance, and Julian Fernandez couldn't hit the target with an open look at the back post in the 86th minute.

That set up a dramatic, stoppage-time finish that began with a Mertz cross going all the way across goal to Luke Biasi, whose shot hit traffic in front and went wide for a corner kick. The ensuing corner kick would decide the match, as Mertz lifted a ball to the back post, where Ydrach elevated for a winning header placed back across the goal and into the back corner of the net.

Modelo Man of the Match

Eric Dick made four saves on the night, a couple of the spectacular variety, and held out the NYCFC attack for his 17th shutout with the Hounds and his first in Open Cup play.

What's next?

While the Hounds have another Open Cup match in two weeks, they first have to prepare for a difficult league match when they travel to face Louisville City FC this Saturday, May 10.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Illal Osumanu (Perrin Barnes 89'), Sean Suber, Guillaume Vacter; Luke Biasi, Jackson Walti, Danny Griffin, Max Broughton (Jason Bouregy 89'); Jorge Garcia (Bradley Sample 77'), Robbie Mertz; Bertin Jacquesson (Brigham Larsen 46', Beto Ydrach 77')

New York City FC lineup (4-2-3-1) - Tomas Romero; Nico Cavallo (Drew Baiera 90+5'), Birk Risa (Julian Fernandez 46'), Strahinja Tanasijevic, Tayvon Gray; Jonathan Shore, Justin Haak; Agustin Ojeda, Andres Perea (Seymour Reid 81'), Hannes Wolf (Max Murray 81'); Mounsef Bakrar

Scoring summary

PIT - Beto Ydrach 90+6' (Robbie Mertz)

Discipline summary

NYC - Strahinja Tanasijevic 78' (sent off - denying obvious goalscoring opportunity)

PIT - Beto Ydrach 90+7' (caution - unsporting behavior)

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.