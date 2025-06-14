Hounds Win Streak Stalls out in Indy

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







A goal by Jack Blake moments before halftime was the difference in the match as the Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to a 1-0 defeat against the Indy Eleven tonight at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

The loss snaps a two-match win streak in league play for the Hounds (4-6-2) and prevented them from winning back-to-back road matches for the first time this year.

For Indy (3-3-5), it was their first home win against the Hounds in five tries at Carroll Stadium, having last won at home against Pittsburgh in 2020 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL's Colts.

First half

Both teams started out in a defensive posture, but Hounds goalkeeper Eric Dick had to make the match's toughest save from a corner kick in the 17th minute.

Indy's James Murphy curled a ball to the back post that the Hounds didn't deal with, allowing Ben Ofiemu the first to try turning it toward goal before former Hounds defender Pat Hogan smacked an effort on net from inside the 6-yard box. Dick got low and stayed big to turn the shot away, and he would hold a soft shot by Aodhan Quinn moments later to alleviate the pressure.

The Hounds' best chance of the half came when Robbie Mertz timed a backheel pass into the path of Augi Williams between defenders, but Hogan lunged in to block the shot behind for a corner kick.

Indy's goal came two minutes into stoppage time on the counter, after the Hounds' Perrin Barnes slipped trying to receive a long diagonal pass in the Indy half. The home team took possession and moved forward quickly, creating a 3-on-3 situation where Quinn fed Blake on his right. Blake took a touch inside in the box, and his shot took a deflection off Sean Suber and found the back of the net.

Second half

The Hounds had much more of the ball after the break - 62 percent compared to 49 percent in the first half - but their best chances came from broken plays.

In the 65th minute, Danny Griffin almost caught Indy napping as he raced around Hogan to get to a bouncing ball between the defender and goalie Hunter Sulte. Griffin was first to the ball, but Sulte was able to palm the ball wide of the goal, where Griffin recovered it first but had no angle to shoot.

Shortly afterward from a loose ball, Jackson Walti struck a hard shot toward goal on his first touch from the top of the box. His shot might have had the top corner picked out, but Quinn was in position, 7 yards from goal, to deflect the shot over the bar with his head.

Williams had one late chance when he received a cross from Junior Etou in the box in the 89th minute. The striker was able to settle the ball and snap a quick shot between the legs of Hogan, but the effort missed about a foot wide of the left post.

Modelo Man of the Match

Sean Suber had a busy day defensively, and almost managed to get his body in the way fully to block Indy's goal. For the match, the center back won 6 of 8 aerial duels and had team-highs with seven clearances and gaining possession six times.

What's next?

After a stumble on the road, the Hounds will be at home for four straight matches and eight of their next 10. The long home spell begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 21, when they host the struggling Tampa Bay Rowdies (2-8-2), who got their second win of the season at home tonight against Miami FC.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu (Beto Ydrach 27'); Luke Biasi (Jorge Garcia 80'), Jackson Walti (Bertin Jacquesson 80'), Bradley Sample (Charles Ahl 46'), Perrin Barnes (Junior Etou 80'); Robbie Mertz, Danny Griffin; Augi Williams

Indy Eleven lineup (3-5-2) - Hunter Sulte; James Musa, Pat Hogan, Ben Ofeimu; Finn McRobb (Hayden White 69'), Aodhan Quinn (Elliot Collier 84'), James Murphy (Brem Soumaoro 77'), Cam Lindley, Bruno Rendón; Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza 69'), Jack Blake (Maalique Foster 69')

Scoring summary

IND - Jack Blake 45+2' (Aodhan Quinn)

Discipline summary

None







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.