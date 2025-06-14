Orange County SC Picks up 3 Points on the Road in El Paso with a 3-0 Win
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC headed down to Texas to take on a hot El Paso Locomotive squad still seeking their first road win and first clean sheet. The game started out slow with both teams feeling each other out with El Paso more aggressive with shots taking 24 on the night with only a handful on target.
Orange County came ready for the challenge and battled for the first big chance when Ethan Zubak netted a goal in the 31' only to have it called off by the offside flag to nullify the score. Zubak wasn't done and in the 34' minute he put a deflected cross from Cameron Dubar in the goal to put OC on top.
After a quick press by El Paso, OC regained control and Cameron Dunbar took the ball down the field and deflected a hard shot off Wahab Ackwei for an own goal to put OCSC up 2-0.
The game went into extra time in the first half and Nico Benalcazar was able to feed a long ball over the top to Ethan Zubak who netted his brace with a chip shot over a diving Sebastian Mora-Mora to put OCSC up 3-0 to end the half.
El Paso swapped three players at half in an attempt to get on the board but OC's defence was steadfast and shut down any early opportunities.
In the 66' Kevin Partida fouled Eric Calvillo just above the box to conceded a direct free kick from 18-yards out. Calvillo took the shot but Colin Shutler made an easy save.
El Paso continued to attempt to break OC's backline, but the defense held fast, countering El Paso at every turn.
Coach Stone made a number of defensive substitutions to close out the game and OCSC was able to secure the win on the road and the clean sheet to bring home three big points on the roads. Colin Shutler made four saves on the night to secure his first clean sheet of the season and break a 15 game streak without a shutout.
OCSC will enjoy a week off before returning to The Champ on June 28th to celebrate Christmas in June when the club faces Sacramento Republic FC.
Milestones:
OCSC secured its first away win of 2025
OSCS secured its first clean sheet of 2025
TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME
OCSC 3 0 3
ELP 0 0 0
SCORING SUMMARY:
39' Ethan Zubak - OCSC
41' Wahab Ackwei - ELP - Own Goal
45' Ethan Zubak - OCSC (Assist Nico Benalcazar)
DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:
ORANGE COUNTY SC
70' Vuk Latinovich - Yellow Card
74' Cameron Dunbar - Yellow Card
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC
28' Gabbi Torres - Yellow card
ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-1-4-1)
Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Vuk Latinovich, Nicholas Benalcazar, Kyle Scott, Ryan Doghman, Kevin Partida(81' Ashton Miles), Chris Hegardt(72' Nicola Ciotta), Ousmane Sylla(56' Bryce Jamison), Ethan Zubak(72' Mouhamadou War,), Cameron Dunbar(80' Pedro Guimaraes),
Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Lyam MacKinnon, Benjamin Barjolo, Cheick Koné, Gavin Karam
Head Coach: Danny Stone
Possession: 42% | Shots: 4 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 0 | Fouls: 10 | Offsides: 2 |
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC LINEUP: (4-3-3)
Sebastian Mora-Mora (GK); Alvaro Quezada(46' Memo Diaz), Arturo Ortiz, Wahab Ackwei, Ricardo Ruiz(76' Tumi Moshobane), Gabriel Torres, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma(46' Robert Coronado), Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Roberto Avila(46' Frank Lopez), Amando Moreno
Unused subs: Marco Canales(GK); Daniel Carter, Tony Alfaro, Raul Vazquez, Kennith Hoban
Head Coach: Wilmer Cabrera
Possession: 58% | Shots: 9 | Shots On Goal: 0 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 5 | Offsides: 0 |
Orange County SC v. El Paso Locomotive FC
2025 USL Championship | Matchday 12
Date: June 14, 2025
Venue: Southwest University Park
