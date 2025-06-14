NCFC's four-match win streak comes to an end

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louis Perez of North Carolina FC (center) eyes a loose ball

Louis Perez of North Carolina FC (center) eyes a loose ball

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - North Carolina FC fell to Rhode Island FC, 2-1, on Saturday, June 14 at Centreville Bank Stadium.

After an early strike for Rhode Island, defender Rafa Mentzingen fired a shot to get NCFC on the board and equalize the game at 1-1.

Maxi Rodriguez scored the go-ahead goal in the final seconds of the match from the penalty spot, giving Rhode Island all three points.

Match Notes:

Rafa Mentzingen scored his second goal of the 2025 season in the 35'

Quotes:

John Bradford: "In a hard battle against a solid team, we had our chances to win the game or at least come out with one point on the road."

John Bradford: "We'll move forward and look forward to being back home in an important match coming up this week."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC returns home for it's Juneteenth celebration match against top-ranked Louisville City FC on Friday, June 20 at 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This is the first match between the two clubs since the 2024 Eastern Conference quarterfinals, where Louisville City advanced with a 3-2 win. Tickets for the match are available here.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire, Paco Craig, Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Patrick Burner, Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (R. Somersall - 84'), Rafa Mentzingen, Louis Perez (R. Da Costa - 89'), Pedro Dolabella, Adam Luckhurst (O. Anderson - 89')

Subs Not Used: Jaden Servania, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Conor Donovan, Trevor Mulqueen, Triston Hodge

RI (4-3-3): Jackson Lee, Aldair Sanchez (F. Nodarse - 45'), Aimé Mabika, Karifa Yao, Rio Hope-Gund, Zach Herivaux (D. Rovira - 89'), Amos Shapiro-Thompson (T. Okiyoshi - 89'), Noah Fuson, Maxi Rodriguez, Joe Brito, Albert Dikwa

Subs Not Used: Grant Stoneman, Taimu Okiyoshi, Clay Holstad, Will Meyer, Isaac Angking

Score:

NCFC: 1

RI: 2

Goals:

NCFC: R. Mentzingen - 35' (P. Dolabella)

RI: A. Dikwa - 18' (A. Sanchez), M. Rodriguez - 90' + 4'

Cautions:

NCFC: L. Perez - 12', P. Burner - 40',

RI: A. Sanchez - 23', F. Nodarse - 81'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

RI: -

Venue (Location): Centreville Bank Stadium (Pawtucket, R.I.)

