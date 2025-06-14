Rowdies Complete Comeback Win Over Miami

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies turned the tables on South Florida rivals Miami FC with two late goals from Aaron Guillen and Manuel Arteaga to pull off a 2-1 win at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night.

"Sometimes in football you don't get what you deserve," said Guillen. "I think today we got what we deserved, and that's because we didn't give up. We supported each other, we fought together to the last minute. You could see in the last bit of the game, we're scrambling in our own box and everyone is together fighting for each other. I think that's what got us over the line tonight. We were all together pushing the same way and we got the result."

Despite holding the edge in possession in the first stages of Saturday's contest, the Rowdies found themselves down right before the halftime break due to a defensive miscue at the back. In the 42nd minute, Rowdies Goalkeeper Ethan Bandre rushed outside his box to snuff out a long ball played into the defensive third. However, his touch wasn't enough to beat the onrushing attacker Francisco Bonfiglio, who pushed the ball into the box and converted the open-net chance to push Miami up.

The Rowdies continued to dictate the tempo of the match coming out of the halftime break. Substitute Nick Moon and forward Woobens Pacius both probed the vistor's goal as the second half wore on. Moon fired a low strike on target after dribbling through a couple defenders but was denied by goalkeeper Bill Hamid, while Pacius rocketed a shot from distance on frame that was also parried away by Hamid.

Tampa Bay's breakthrough moment finally came in the 75th minute through a corner kick chance. Midfielder Lewis Hilton, who was making his first start at home after being sidelined by injury since early April, delivered a pinpoint cross to the center of the box that nodded into the back of the net by Rowdies captain Aaron Guillen.

"We were kind of banging at the door tonight and played some good football at times," said Hilton. "It was kind of hard to get those clear chances and obviously set pieces are a big part of the game. Aaron [Guillen] is a massive player for this club. He stepped up from those set pieces and that's what we need. Always attacking the ball aggressively, willing to score goals and that's what did brilliantly. He was so aggressive with his run and really powerful header to get on the end of it. That's exactly what we needed in that moment. So happy for Aaron stepping up and getting on the end of that one."

Hilton's service set the stage for Tampa Bay's winner in extra time as well. After Hilton's initial delivery from the corner was quelled, the ball made its way back to Hilton on the left flank and the Englishman rifled a cross on the money for Manuel Arteaga head past the outstretched fingertips of Hamid.

"You can see a team that's together," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "That's ultimately what we ask for, a team that sticks together. The win wasn't because of one player in particular. Eleven players started the game, but everyone who came onto the pitch made an impact made a difference in the game, which is one of the most pleasing things, that the entire squad have contributed to three points tonight."

Bandre made a heroic save in the sixth minute of added time, tipping a Miami header into the crossbar to seal all the points for the Rowdies. The victory is Tampa Bay's second of the USL Championship season, and the club's first league win at Al Lang since September of last year. With the result, they improve to 8 points on the season with 18 matches left to play.

"No matter if you play home or away, who it's against, it's going to be tough," said Hilton. "We know we have to fight every single week, and nothing is going to be given to us. We've got some catching up to do, and we're going to be working our socks off to get the results that we need."

Next up, the Rowdies travel to face Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, June 21 at 7 pm ET.

Scoring Summary

MIA - Bonfiglio, 42'

TBR - Guillen (Hilton), 75'

TBR - Arteaga (Hilton), 102'

Caution Summary

MIA - Mercado, Yellow Card, 20'

MIA - Veron, Yellow Card, 58'

Lineups

Rowdies: Bandre, Castellanos (Arteaga, 62'), Wyke, Guillen, Vancaeyezeele, Bassett, Hilton, Bodily, Alvarez, Rodriguez (Moon, 62'), Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Campisi, DeJesus, Lasso, Moon, Skinner, Crisostomo, Arteaga, Mustali, Rodriguez

Miami: Hamid, Ricketts (Diaz, 90'), Knutson, Akinyode, Mitrano (Cardona, 67'), Romero, Mercado, Zarate (Gavilanes, 69'), Veron (Vazquez, 67'), Celeste (Rivera, 79'), Bonfiglio (Melano, 79')

Miami Bench: Cardona, Vazquez, Gavilanes, Melano, Rivera, Diaz, Rodriguez, Arana, Rodriguez







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.