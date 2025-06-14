Jack Blake Secures Early Goal to Beat Pittsburgh

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Jack Blake netted the decisive goal in the first half off a smooth sequence with Aodhan Quinn to give Indy Eleven a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The game-winning goal came in the second minute of added time after a forced turnover by Finn McRobb. McRobb quickly pushed the ball to Aodhan Quinn, who threaded a pass in front of the goal. Blake controlled the ball with a quick double touch before slotting a left-footed shot into the goal. It was Blake's third goal of the season and his 35th career strike in the USL Championship.

Quinn, who has continued to dominate through the midfield, recorded his fifth assist of the season, tying his career high from 2021 with Phoenix Rising FC. The veteran midfielder now stands tied for third all-time in the league with 55 career assists, and has 111 total goal contributions (56 goals, 55 assists), ranking 22nd all-time.

Defensively, the Boys in Blue were solid. Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte opened the match with an early clearance and also earned his 10th clean sheet with Indy Eleven. Ben Ofeimu and Elvis Amoh each recorded key defensive saves in the first half to deny Pittsburgh inside the box. Defender Pat Hogan added a crucial block in the 30th minute to keep the clean sheet intact.

Indy controlled much of the first-half possession and nearly broke through in the 17th minute when Amoh fired a shot from inside the box that was then deflected, leading to a right-footed strike from Blake that just went a bit wide. Moments later, Quinn tested the Pittsburgh keeper with a strong effort inside the box.

The Boys in Blue earned several corners throughout the match, including three from midfielder James Murphy. Murphy continued to press through Pittsburgh's defense early in the second half, with an assisted shot on goal by Blake. Pittsburgh pushed late but was denied by a key defensive stop from Quinn after a dangerous shot inside the box.

With the win, Indy Eleven secured another home clean sheet and continued their upward momentum in the Eastern Conference.

The Boys in Blue will host the next game against Las Vegas Lights FC for a 7 pm match.

USL Championship

Indy Eleven 1:0 Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Sat., June 14, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 76 degrees

Attendance: 9,207

Indy Eleven Quotes

Sean McAuley

--On defensive improvement:

"We've got another game next week. We're really pleased. We've got the one little win of plays with the defensive structure we've spoke before about-we needed to tighten that, tighten that up."

-On team effort:

"The amount of work that the players in front of the goalkeeper are doing, especially forward players, because we were asked to do both sides of the board, so [I'm] really pleased with the pressure and the commitment defending the start from the front."

-On Cam Lindley's impact:

"Cam Lindley has come to the last couple of games-now he's really shown an unbelievable aptitude to wait for his opportunity. And I'm really pleased that once he's got his opportunities, he's taken them."

-On fan support:

"One thing's for sure is the Brickyard-the time they come, and they support us every single week, no matter, you know, what we're going through-to give us the support."

-On overall outlook:

"We've only lost three games of the season, and, you know, so I'm not being really overly, too worried about, you know, what we're gonna try and achieve this year."

Jack Blake

-On defensive communication and team effort:

" Yeah, you know, it's the gap spoken for the game, the mentality of wanting to win, but that also comes from communication with defenders. Elvis, showing the defenders one way, keeping it predictable. So there's lots of like, knock-on effects to that team effort, and that's always really about solid defensive performance."

-On in-game decision-making:

"When I was receiving it, I was trying to get right foot, right foot. Right foot."

Pat Hogan

-On team dynamics:

"Once you get out there. It's always fun on and off the field."

-On game strategy:

"You can't win a game in the first 10 minutes. We certainly can lose it."

-On team confidence:

"As you get more confident, everyone starts building off each other. Winning seems easy and clean sheet seems possible again."

-On facing former teammates:

"I played college with him [Sean Suber], so it's good to play with him on Pittsburgh last year, and then they're able to play against each other for the first time... It's always fun off the field. Everything... you see it before the game, you're cracking laughs, you know, making jokes, you know, saying, 'Oh, hey, I'm gonna do one of you today. I'm gonna tackle you today."

2025 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 2-3-5 (-2), 11 pts; 9th in Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh SC: 4-2-5 (-1), 14 pts; 6th in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Jack Blake (Aodhan Quinn) 45' + 2

Discipline Summary

None

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, James Musa, Pat Hogan, Finn McRobb (Hayden White 69'), James Murphy (Brem Soumaoro 77'), Bruno Rendon, Aodhan Quinn (Elliot Collier 84') Cam Lindley, Jack Blake (Maalique Foster 69'), Elvis Amoh (Edward Kizza 69')

Indy Eleven Subs not used: Reice Charles-Cook, Josh O'Brien

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Eric Dick, Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Illal Osumanu (Roberto Ydrach 27'), Luke Biasi (Jorge Garcia 80'), Jackson Wälti (Bertin Jacquesson 80'), Robbie Mertz, Bradley Sample (Charles Ahl 45'), Perrin Barnes (Junior Etou 80'), Augustine Williams, Danny Griffin

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC subs not used: Aidan O'Toole, Jacob Randolph







