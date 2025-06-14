Hartford Falls to Charleston at Home Despite Dangerous Opportunities

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Despite positive attacking momentum and several dangerous chances for Hartford Athletic, the Boys in Green fell 2-1 to the Charleston Battery at home on Saturday.

Athletic started the game off strong, earning a corner kick within the first 40 seconds. Captain Jordan Scarlett hit a long ball up to Kyle Edwards who took one touch to control and then fired off a shot. The shot deflected off a Charleston defender and out for a corner. Emmanuel Samadia took the kick, placing an outswinging ball perfectly onto the head of Mamadou Dieng. Dieng's attempt on goal landed just above the crossbar.

The Green & Blue continued this forward push, getting a few more looks on goal throughout the opening minutes of the match.

However, the away team got on the scoreboard first with a goal in the seventh minute. MD Meyers received the ball just outside the 18-yard box and, despite valiant defensive efforts from the Hartford backline, was able to fire off a shot that crossed in the bottom right corner.

The Boys in Green responded by winning another corner in the 23rd minute. Samadia once again floated the ball into the box. It was cleared but bounced to the feet of Samuel Careaga. The Argentinian midfielder played it back out to Samadia who put the ball back into the mix. Marlon Hairston got on the end of the cross, but Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio came out to claim the ball.

Right before going into the locker rooms, Athletic had one of their best chances of the match when Samadia got the ball out wide, beat his defender and crossed it into the box. Dieng got his foot on the end of but Zamudio made a diving save.

Coming out of halftime, though, the Battery got on the scoreboard again. A blocked shot rebounded to Nanan Houssou who took one touch, then hit a powerful right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Hartford did not lose momentum, creating several more chances as the second half went on.

In the 80th minute, one of these opportunities paid off. Sebastian Anderson received the ball in the corner. He lost his defender with a fancy bit of footwork and a cross off. TJ Presthus got his head on it, powerfully redirecting the ball into the back of the net and leaving the goalkeeper stuck in the mud.

Ten minutes was not enough for Athletic to net another one, and the game ended 2-1.

Hartford Athletic are back at home next Friday, June 20th at 7:30 PM against Loudoun United.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

Shots 15 9

Shots On Target 5 4

Corners 10 2

Fouls 17 9

Offsides 1 1

Possession 51.5% 48.5%

Passing Accuracy 79.1% 74.4%

Saves 2 4

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

80 ¬Â² - TJ Presthus (Sebastian Anderson) 7 ¬Â² - MD Myers

50 ¬Â² - Nanan Houssou

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

83 ¬Â² - Jonathan Jiménez Vargas (Yellow) 45+2 ¬Â² - Aaron Molloy (Yellow)

82 ¬Â² - Emilio Ycaza (Yellow)

88 ¬Â² - Luis Zamudio (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD CHARLESTON

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 56 (GK) Luis Zamudio

2 (DF) Sebastian Anderson 7 (DF) Langston Blackstock (Mark Segbers, 82 ¬Â²)

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 22 (DF) Joseph Akpunonu

19 (DF) Emmanuel Samadia 34 (DF) Michael Edwards

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 4 (MF) Chris Allan (Nathan Dossantos, 69 ¬Â²)

30 (DF) Adrián Diz Pe (Deshane Beckford, 46 ¬Â²) 6 (MF) Aaron Molloy

10 (MF) Samuel Careaga (Jonathan Jiménez Vargas, 73 ¬Â²) 8 (MF) Emilio Ycaza (Leland Arhcer, 82 ¬Â²)

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Beverly Makangila, 69 ¬Â²) 80 (MF) Juan David Torres

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng 91 (MF) Houssou Landry

11 (FW) Michee Ngalina (Addie Obalola, 69 ¬Â²) 9 (FW) MD Myers

71 (FW) Kyle Edwards 26 (FW) Cal Jennings (Arturo Rodríguez, 73 ¬Â²)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.