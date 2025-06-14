Roots Blanked in Colorado Springs, Fall, 0-1, to Switchbacks

June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland struggled to find their offensive footing at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Saturday evening, and despite controlling the majority of possession in the match, eventually fell to the Switchbacks by a final score of 0-1.

The match started slow for both sides as early attacking prowess was noticeably absent from the contest.

The first shot on target for either club didn't come until the 35th minute when Colorado Springs found space inside the Oakland area, leading to a wide open shot just on top of the penalty spot. Roots' keeper Kendall McIntosh made a phenomenal one-on-one save to keep the match scoreless.

But the Switchbacks would break the deadlock just moments later.

In the 38th minute Colorado Springs were awarded a free kick just outside the top corner on the lefthand side of Roots penalty area, earning Jürgen Damm Oakland's first booking of the match. On the resulting free kick, Switchbacks forward Marco Micaletto scored an absolute worldie, bending it around the wall and into the top left corner of the goal to give his side an 0-1 lead at the 39 minute mark.

Roots found a bit of life coming out of the halftime break, finally earning a bit of playing time in the attacking third. In the 62nd minute, Oakland nearly leveled the contest when a free kick from Panos Armenakas found José Luis Sinisterra in front of the net who put a touch on it to give Kai Greene a wide open look on goal. But the pass went just beyond the reach of Greene who failed to put a shot on target.

The first and only shot on target for Oakland didn't come until the waning moments of the second half, as Roots could not find an equalizer before the final whistle.

Oakland has now failed to score in their last three regular season contests, and will look to revive their offense next Saturday, June 21st as Roots head to Alabama for a 5 PM PT showdown with Birmingham Legion FC.

Oakland Roots SC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

USL Championship | June 14, 2025

Venue: Weidner Field

Kickoff: 6:40 PM PT

Weather: 72 degrees, Mostly Clear

SCORELINE:

OAK: 0

COS: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

COS: Marco Micaletto 39'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

COS: Yosuke Hanya 35' (yellow card)

OAK: Jürgen Damm 38' (yellow card)

OAK: Julian Bravo 71' (yellow card)

COS: Tyler Clegg 74' (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Kendall Mcintosh, Gagi Margvelashvili, Wolfgang Prentice, Peter Wilson (Julian Bravo), Panos Armenakas (Ilya Alekseev), José Luis Sinisterra (EJ Johnson), Tyler Gibson, Neveal Hackshaw, Jürgen Damm (Morey Doner), Kai Greene, Ali Elmasnaouy (Daniel Gomez)

Unused subs: Camden Riley, Timothy Syrel

Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corner Kicks: 0 | Fouls: 11 | Offside: 1 |

COLORADO SPRINGS LINEUP: Christian Herrera, Tyler Clegg, Akeem Ward, Steven Echevarria (Aidan Rocha), Marco Micaletto, Mathew Mahoney, Yosuke Hanya (Levonte Johnson), Anthony Fontana (Marco Rios), Isaiah Foster (Matthew Real), Quenzi Huerman (Jonas Fjellberg), Juan Tejada

Unused subs: Charlie Adams, Henry Weston, Jonathan Burke, Chase Gozdieski

Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 14 | Offside: 2 |







