El Paso Locomotive FC Fall to Orange County SC
June 14, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC suffered their first home league defeat in 2025 in a 3-0 loss against Orange County SC in a USL Championship clash at Southwestern University Park.
El Paso doubled Orange County up in shots and held 58 percent of possession in the first half, but three goals in the final ten minutes from the visitors rendered those stats useless. The second half saw Locomotive unload 15 shots, but only three were on target as the score remained unchanged.
GAME NOTES
Amando Moreno made his 150th USL Championship appearance tonight.
FORECAST: 101ºF, sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
OC - Ethan Zubak 39', 45'+3' (Nicholas Benalcazar), Wahab Ackwei 41' (OG)
LINEUPS
ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora Mora, Ricky Ruiz (Tumi Moshobane 76'), Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C, Alvaro Quezada (Memo Diaz 46'), Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo, Frank Daroma (Robert Coronado 46'), Amando Moreno, Beto Avila (Frank Lopez 46'), Andy Cabrera (Daniel Carter 90'+1')
Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Tony Alfaro, Raul Vazquez, Kenneth Hoban
OC - (4-4-2) Colin Shulter, Ryan Doghman, Vukashin Latinovich, Tom Brewitt, Nicholas Benalcazar, Ousmane Sylia (Bryce Jamison, 56'), Kyle Scott, Kevin Partida (Ashton Miles 80'), Christopher Hegardt (Nicola Ciotta 72'), Ethan Zubak (Mouhamadou War 72'), Cameron Dunbar (Pedro Guimaraes 80')
Subs Not Used: Tetsuya Kadono, Gavin Karam, Lyam Mackinnon, Cheick Kone
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
ELP - Amando Moreno (Yellow) 29'
OC - Vukashin Latinovich (Yellow) 70', Cameron Dunbar (Yellow) 74'
MATCH STATS: ELP | OC
GOALS: 0|3
ASSISTS: 0|1
POSSESSION: 63|37
SHOTS: 24|5
SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|2
SAVES: 0|3
FOULS: 8|18
OFFSIDES: 0|3
CORNERS: 7|0
UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC finish their California-filled June slate with a USL Championship clash against Monterey Bay FC on June 21 at Cardinale Stadium at 8 p.m. MT. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.
