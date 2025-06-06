Rowdies Acquire Midfielder Luis Alvarez

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has acquired Honduran midfielder Luis Alvarez via transfer from USL League One side Charlotte Independence, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the transfer were undisclosed.

Alvarez joins Tampa Bay following the most productive season of his young career. Last year, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder was named a finalist for USL League One Young Player of the Year and earned All-League First Team honors after notching four goals and two assists in league play. This year, Alvarez has already bagged five goals and three assists for Charlotte across all competitions.

"Luis is a fantastic addition to the squad," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "His energy and technical quality will make a big impact for us in games. He's a talented young player that we've been following for a little while. When you carry a smaller squad like we do, it's valuable to have players who can fill different roles at different moments of the game. Luis is someone who gives us options in a couple of different areas of the field. He's done well in his time in Charlotte, and I've been impressed every time I've seen him play, so we're all looking forward to having him here with the Rowdies."

A rising young talent from Honduras, Alvarez played college soccer for Instituto España Jesús Milla Selva before signing with Lobos UPNFM as a teenager. In 2019, he helped the club's U-16 and U-18 squads claim championships. Two years later, he made his professional debut for the club's senior squad in Honduras' top division.

"I'm very excited for this new opportunity in my career with the Rowdies," said Alvarez. "I've enjoyed getting to know my teammates here in Tampa Bay. I look forward to playing with them and making my debut with the team soon. I want to help my new teammates and the team in any way I can."

Alvarez signed for Charlotte at 19 years old ahead of the 2023 season, helping the club reach its first-ever appearance in a league championship final that year. He departs Charlotte with 15 goals from 79 appearances.

"Luis Álvarez has shown himself to be one of the brightest young talents in the USL at the Charlotte Independence," said USL Head of Global Football Development & Sporting Director Oliver Wyss. "His ongoing success in League One and against higher-level competition in the USL Jägermeister Cup & U.S. Open Cup has shown he is ready to take the next step in his very promising career. More importantly, in raising the bar for an intraleague transfer record, the move also shows how clubs who invest and give opportunity to their young talent can reap significant financial rewards in the short- and long-term."







