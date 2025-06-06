Romario Williams Called up for World Cup Qualifiers

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven forward Romario Williams has been called up by the Jamaica Football Federation for 2026 World Cup qualifiers at British Virgin Islands on Sat. June 7 at 3 p.m. and vs. Guatemala on Tue. June 10 at 7 p.m.

Coach Steve McClaren's Reggae Boyz are second in Group E in the second round of World Cup qualification with six points, tied with group leader Guatemala who is first based on goal differential.

Following those two World Cup qualifiers, Williams will represent Jamaica in the Concacaf Gold Cup. Group Stage play in Group C starts for the Reggae Boyz on June 16 vs. Guatemala at 10 pm in Carson, Ca., followed by June 20 at 7:45 pm against Guadeloupe in San Jose, then on June 24 vs. Panama at 7 pm in Austin. All three of those matches will be televised on FS1.

It is the third International call-up for Williams in the last eight months. In November, the Portmore, Jamaica-native played vs. USA in 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal matches in Kingston and St. Louis.

On October 10, Williams scored an important goal in Jamaica's 2-0 victory at Nicaragua in a 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League Group B match. In the 69th minute, Romario finished from close range off a corner kick to double his team's lead. The 30-year-old also played in a scoreless draw vs. Honduras on October 14 that clinched Jamaica's berth in the quarterfinals.

Williams has scored four goals in 24 appearances for Jamaica in his career. He made his Jamaica senior national team debut in a 1-0 Caribbean Cup qualifying win over Suriname in November of 2016.

In his last USL Championship match for the Boys in Blue on May 28, Williams became the first Indy Eleven substitute to record multiple goals in a regular-season contest since the club joined the USLC in 2018 with two goals vs. Hartford Athletic. Williams recorded his first brace as a member of the Boys in Blue, scoring both goals in stoppage time including the game-tying tally in the 94th minute.

Acquired by Indy Eleven on June 14, 2024, Williams is among the Championship's most prolific scorers all-time, having recorded 62 regular-season goals in 153 appearances at a strike rate of a goal every 160.7 minutes. He is 17th in USLC history in goals scored.

