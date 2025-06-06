Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 6/7/25

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

At a glance...

Set the Tempo: SAFC is fourth in the Western Conference in goals per match, having scored 15. San Antonio has outshot its competition in seven of its first 10 matches and is tied for second in the league with 140 shots this season.

Early Advantage: San Antonio is undefeated in 34 straight matches when leading at halftime, going 31-0-3 in a streak dating back to October 2021. SAFC is also 3-1-1 this season when scoring first.

Friendly Confines: SAFC has scored in its last 16 USL Championship matches at home, last failing to score at home on June 5, 2024.

What they had to say:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On what the team has been focusing on...)

"To be more intensive, more aggressive, especially in home games. As I said earlier in the year, we need to make sure Toyota Field feels like a fortress, so we need to improve that part, make sure the other teams suffer here, and if they're gonna get a result away from us, they have to work for it. I believe that the points we gave away in the last couple games were a lot of our mistakes, so we need to fix that and, as I said, be more intensive and more aggressive, control most part of the game and try to get the points at home. Especially after this game, we have three away games, so it's a must-win on Saturday night."

(On how to build momentum to take on the road...)

"Well, a win always give you confidence that you're capable to get the result no matter what. In soccer, as I say, it doesn't matter if you play beautiful or you play ugly. The most important thing is getting the result. If you play beautiful, but then at 90 minutes, you lost one-zero or two-one, it doesn't work that way. You know, I think when we played Oakland at home, we were the better team. We play good, we create chances, we have a lot of shots on goal, but at the end of the day, we lost two-one. That's frustrating, so make sure we find ways to get the results, especially at home, to give you the confidence to go away and try to get points away from home."

USL Championship Match #12 - San Antonio FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: FanDuel Sports Network, ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 5-4-2 (17 pts; 4th place in Western Conference)

Las Vegas Lights FC: 3-5-3 (12 pts; 9th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: SAFC leads the all-time series against Las Vegas 6-2-3, with the teams splitting the last meeting in May 2024 after a 1-1 draw.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

