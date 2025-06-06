Monterey Bay Hosts Lexington SC in a Return USL Championship Play
June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (4-4-4, 16 points) returns to league play as hosts to Western Conference side Lexington SC (1-5-5, 8 points) on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff in Seaside is set for 7 p.m. PT in Week 14 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Monterey Bay is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 16 points through 12 games but is just one point shy of third and three shy of second in an extremely congested table that is primed for a fascinating finish later in the year. The Crisp-and-Kelp won both of their matches over the past week, however both of those games were USL Jägermeister Cup fixtures, meaning they did not count towards the league standings. However, the momentum from the offense waking up over the weekend is sure to spark the team in its return to league play this coming Saturday.
Ilijah Paul returned to the scoresheet with two more goals, bringing his total to a team-high seven in all competitions, with four of those goals now coming in two matches against Orange County SC alone. His strike partner Adam Larsson got in on the action as well, adding his second assist of the season on Paul's first goal of the night before officially opening his Monterey Bay FC account with his own score, the eventual game-winning goal in the 85th minute. Look for both of them to be involved early and often against Lexington.
The previous and only other fixture between Monterey Bay FC and Lexington SC took place at Lexington SC Stadium in Kentucky earlier this year on April 19 and ended in a scoreless draw. The series now moves to Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California for the first time this weekend, with Monterey Bay looking to continue its good run of form in all competitions.
Monterey Bay FC vs. Lexington SC
Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California
Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT
Weather: Partly cloudy and 61°F
2025 Records
Monterey Bay FC (4-4-4, 16 pts, 6th West); Lexington SC (1-5-5, 8 pts, 12th West)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2025
- Late Goal Downs Short-Handed Hartford Against North Carolina - Hartford Athletic
- Dolabella's late goal gives NCFC fourth straight win - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Lexington SC in a Return USL Championship Play - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 6/7/25 - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Head to California to Open Month Four of the Season - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Looking for First USL Championship Regular Season Win at Highmark Stadium against Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday - Detroit City FC
- Romario Williams Called up for World Cup Qualifiers - Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts the Tampa Bay Rowdies - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Begin California Slate against Oakland Roots SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads into the Desert to Face Phoenix Rising FC - Orange County SC
- Rowdies Acquire Midfielder Luis Alvarez - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Rowdies at Louisville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Hosts Lexington SC in a Return USL Championship Play
- Ilijah Paul, Adam Larsson Named to USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round for Round 2
- 23-Year-Old Defender Nico Gordon Answers the Call to Join Montserrat National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
- Monterey Bay Earns Exciting 3-2 Jägermeister Cup Win Over Orange County SC at Cardinale Stadium
- Monterey Bay Continues Play in the USL Jägermeister Cup with Fixture against Orange County SC in Seaside