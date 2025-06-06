Monterey Bay Hosts Lexington SC in a Return USL Championship Play

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (4-4-4, 16 points) returns to league play as hosts to Western Conference side Lexington SC (1-5-5, 8 points) on Saturday at Cardinale Stadium. Kickoff in Seaside is set for 7 p.m. PT in Week 14 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay is currently sixth in the Western Conference with 16 points through 12 games but is just one point shy of third and three shy of second in an extremely congested table that is primed for a fascinating finish later in the year. The Crisp-and-Kelp won both of their matches over the past week, however both of those games were USL Jägermeister Cup fixtures, meaning they did not count towards the league standings. However, the momentum from the offense waking up over the weekend is sure to spark the team in its return to league play this coming Saturday.

Ilijah Paul returned to the scoresheet with two more goals, bringing his total to a team-high seven in all competitions, with four of those goals now coming in two matches against Orange County SC alone. His strike partner Adam Larsson got in on the action as well, adding his second assist of the season on Paul's first goal of the night before officially opening his Monterey Bay FC account with his own score, the eventual game-winning goal in the 85th minute. Look for both of them to be involved early and often against Lexington.

The previous and only other fixture between Monterey Bay FC and Lexington SC took place at Lexington SC Stadium in Kentucky earlier this year on April 19 and ended in a scoreless draw. The series now moves to Cardinale Stadium in Seaside, California for the first time this weekend, with Monterey Bay looking to continue its good run of form in all competitions.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Lexington SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Partly cloudy and 61°F

2025 Records

Monterey Bay FC (4-4-4, 16 pts, 6th West); Lexington SC (1-5-5, 8 pts, 12th West)







