Late Goal Downs Short-Handed Hartford Against North Carolina

After a thunderstorm in the area delayed the game for over an hour, Hartford Athletic fell in dramatic fashion to North Carolina FC 1-0 at home.

After a scoreless first half, the action picked up after halftime. In the 68th minute Joe Farrell received a second yellow card, leading to a red, forcing Hartford to play with only 10 men for the remaining 20 minutes of the match.

Even down a man, Athletic put up a fight, earning a corner in the 76th minute. Sebastian Anderson put a beautiful outswinger into the box, and TJ Presthus was able to get his head on the end of it.

Antony Siaha kept the Green & Blue in the game with a stunning save in the 79th minute. Mikey Maldonada took a corner that was cleared but landed back at his feet. He put the ball right back into danger where it deflected off the head of Michee Ngalina as he tried to block the shot. The ball was headed perfectly to the top right corner when Siaha made a diving save and kept the ball out of the back of the net.

The Boys in Green made another attempt of their own in the 85th minute when Presthus hit a long ball over the top of the North Carolina defense. Emmanuel Samadia got on the end of it with a one-touch shot but it skirted wide.

With only minutes to spare in the match, Finn Sundstrom received the ball near midfield and served it into the box where Pedro Dolabella was waiting to head it into the back of the net, out of reach of Siaha.

Hartford is back at home next Saturday, June 14th at 7:00 PM against Charleston Battery.

FAST STATS

HARTFORD NORTH CAROLINA

Shots 7 9

Shots On Target 1 3

Corners 1 5

Fouls 18 13

Offsides 3 0

Possession 48.0% 52.0%

Passing Accuracy 80.6% 80.5%

Saves 2 1

SCORING SUMMARY

HARTFORD NORTH CAROLINA

90+4 ¬Â² - Pedro Dolabella (Finn Sundstrom)

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

HARTFORD NORTH CAROLINA

45+2 ¬Â² - Mamadou Dieng (Yellow) 19 ¬Â² - Patrick Burner (Yellow)

57 ¬Â² - Deshane Beckford (Yellow) 33 ¬Â² - Paco Craig (Yellow)

64 ¬Â² - Joe Farrell (Yellow) 83 ¬Â² - Collin Martin (Yellow)

68 ¬Â² - Joe Farrell (Yellow, Red) 90 ¬Â² - Rafael Mentzingen (Yellow)

LINEUPS

HARTFORD NORTH CAROLINA

77 (GK) Antony Siaha 1 (GK) Jacob McGuire

22 (DF) TJ Presthus 66 (DF) Finn Sundstrom

4 (DF) Jordan Scarlett (C) 27 (DF) Bryce Washington

15 (DF) Joe Farrell 5 (DF) Paco Craig (C)

19 (MF) Emmanuel Samadia 14 (MF) Rafael Mentzingen

94 (MF) Marlon Hairston (Adrián Diz Pe, 90+7 ¬Â²) 17 (MF) Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall, 87 ¬Â²)

6 (MF) Beverly Makangila 15 (MF) Mikey Maldonado

2 (MF) Sebastian Anderson 11 (MF) Patrick Burner (Tristan Hodge, 90+6 ¬Â²)

10 (FW) Samuel Careaga 13 (FW) Louis Perez (Conor Donovan, 90+6 ¬Â²)

81 (FW) Addie Obalola (Deshane Beckford, 46 ¬Â²) 26 (FW) Adam Luckhurst

9 (FW) Mamadou Dieng (Michee Ngalina, 70 ¬Â²) 8 (FW) Pedro Dolabella







