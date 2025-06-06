Dolabella's late goal gives NCFC fourth straight win
June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
North Carolina FC News Release
North Carolina FC goalkeeper Jake McGuire takes a goal kick
(North Carolina FC, Credit: Hartford Communications)
HARTFORD, Conn. - North Carolina FC took down Hartford Athletic, 1-0, Friday night at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut.
Pedro Dolabella gave NCFC all three points with a looping header in stoppage time off a diagonal ball from Finn Sundstrom. The assist was the first of Sundstrom's professional career.
With the win, NCFC extended its winning streak in regular season play to four and improved to 6W-3L-2D on the season.
The clean sheet was the fourth of the season for Jake McGuire and the NCFC defense, holding Hartford to just one shot on target.
Match Notes:
The match was delayed just over an hour due to inclement weather in the Hartford area.
Jake McGuire picked up his fourth clean sheet of the season.
NCFC picked up its fourth win in a row in regular season play. It's the club's fifth time winning four matches in a row in the USL, but first time doing so in the USL Championship.
Up Next:
NCFC wraps up its three-match road swing with another New England matchup, facing Rhode Island FC at the team's new Stadium at Tidewater Landing on Saturday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET.
Box Score
NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Rafa Mentzingen, Paco Craig (C), Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Patrick Burner (Triston Hodge - 90'+6'); Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 87'); Pedro Dolabella, Louis Perez (Conor Donovan - 90'+6'), Adam Luckhurst
Subs Not Used: Justin Malou, Rodrigo Da Costa, Trevor Mulqueen, Raul Avalos, Jayson Quintanilla
HFD (3-4-3): Antony Siaha; Jordan Scarlett, Joseph Farrell, TJ Presthus; Emmanuel Samadia, Samuel Careaga (C), Beverly Makangila, Sebastian Anderson; Adewale Obalola (Deshane Beckford - 46'), Marlon Hairston (Adrian Diz - 90'+6'), Mamadou Dieng (Michee Ngalina - 70')
Subs Not Used: Junior Moreira, Jonathan Jimenez, Kauan Ribeiro, Justin DiCarlo
Score:
NCFC: 1
HFD: 0
Goals:
NCFC: P. Dolabella - 90' + 4' (F. Sundstrom)
HFD: -
Cautions:
NCFC: P. Burner - 19', P. Craig - 33', C. Martin - 83', R. Mentzingen - 90'
HFD: M. Dieng - 45' +1', D. Beckford - 57', J. Farrell - 64', 68'
Ejections:
NCFC: -
HFD: J. Farrell - 68'
Venue (Location): Trinity Health Stadium (Hartford, Conn.)
Images from this story
|
North Carolina FC goalkeeper Jake McGuire takes a goal kick
(Hartford Communications)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2025
- Late Goal Downs Short-Handed Hartford Against North Carolina - Hartford Athletic
- Dolabella's late goal gives NCFC fourth straight win - North Carolina FC
- Monterey Bay Hosts Lexington SC in a Return USL Championship Play - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 6/7/25 - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Head to California to Open Month Four of the Season - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Looking for First USL Championship Regular Season Win at Highmark Stadium against Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday - Detroit City FC
- Romario Williams Called up for World Cup Qualifiers - Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts the Tampa Bay Rowdies - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Begin California Slate against Oakland Roots SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads into the Desert to Face Phoenix Rising FC - Orange County SC
- Rowdies Acquire Midfielder Luis Alvarez - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Rowdies at Louisville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina FC Stories
- Dolabella's late goal gives NCFC fourth straight win
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Hartford Athletic
- Luckhurst's first professional goal lifts NCFC over Richmond
- North Carolina FC Signs Two NCFC Youth Players to Academy Contracts
- Match Preview: North Carolina FC vs. Richmond Kickers