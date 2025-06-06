Dolabella's late goal gives NCFC fourth straight win

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC goalkeeper Jake McGuire takes a goal kick

HARTFORD, Conn. - North Carolina FC took down Hartford Athletic, 1-0, Friday night at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut.

Pedro Dolabella gave NCFC all three points with a looping header in stoppage time off a diagonal ball from Finn Sundstrom. The assist was the first of Sundstrom's professional career.

With the win, NCFC extended its winning streak in regular season play to four and improved to 6W-3L-2D on the season.

The clean sheet was the fourth of the season for Jake McGuire and the NCFC defense, holding Hartford to just one shot on target.

Match Notes:

The match was delayed just over an hour due to inclement weather in the Hartford area.

Jake McGuire picked up his fourth clean sheet of the season.

NCFC picked up its fourth win in a row in regular season play. It's the club's fifth time winning four matches in a row in the USL, but first time doing so in the USL Championship.

Up Next:

NCFC wraps up its three-match road swing with another New England matchup, facing Rhode Island FC at the team's new Stadium at Tidewater Landing on Saturday, June 14, at 7 p.m. ET.

Box Score

NCFC (5-2-3): Jake McGuire; Rafa Mentzingen, Paco Craig (C), Bryce Washington, Finn Sundstrom, Patrick Burner (Triston Hodge - 90'+6'); Mikey Maldonado, Collin Martin (Raheem Somersall - 87'); Pedro Dolabella, Louis Perez (Conor Donovan - 90'+6'), Adam Luckhurst

Subs Not Used: Justin Malou, Rodrigo Da Costa, Trevor Mulqueen, Raul Avalos, Jayson Quintanilla

HFD (3-4-3): Antony Siaha; Jordan Scarlett, Joseph Farrell, TJ Presthus; Emmanuel Samadia, Samuel Careaga (C), Beverly Makangila, Sebastian Anderson; Adewale Obalola (Deshane Beckford - 46'), Marlon Hairston (Adrian Diz - 90'+6'), Mamadou Dieng (Michee Ngalina - 70')

Subs Not Used: Junior Moreira, Jonathan Jimenez, Kauan Ribeiro, Justin DiCarlo

Score:

NCFC: 1

HFD: 0

Goals:

NCFC: P. Dolabella - 90' + 4' (F. Sundstrom)

HFD: -

Cautions:

NCFC: P. Burner - 19', P. Craig - 33', C. Martin - 83', R. Mentzingen - 90'

HFD: M. Dieng - 45' +1', D. Beckford - 57', J. Farrell - 64', 68'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

HFD: J. Farrell - 68'

Venue (Location): Trinity Health Stadium (Hartford, Conn.)

