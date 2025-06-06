FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tulsa - FC Tulsa announce the acquisition of midfielder Eliot Goldthorp today. Goldthorp is on loan from fellow USL Championship club Lexington SC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

The English playmaker brings a dynamic presence to the squad, enhancing the team's attacking options as they continue their campaign in the USL Championship.

Goldthorp, born in Leeds, England, began his football journey in the youth academies of Manchester United and Leeds United before making his professional debut with Bradford City at just 17 years old. Seeking further development, he transitioned to the United States collegiate system, where he made a significant impact. At Hofstra University, Goldthorp led the NCAA in goals (20) and points (45) during the 2023 season, earning two All-American honors and being named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Year.

Following his collegiate success, Goldthorp signed with Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS Next Pro, where he continued to refine his game in a professional setting. In 2025, he joined Lexington SC in the USL Championship, making 11 appearances and scoring one goal.

"We're excited to welcome Eliot Goldthorp to FC Tulsa," said Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "Eliot is a dynamic attacking player who fits the identity of our club perfectly. His work rate, creativity in the final third, and proven ability to both score and set up goals will add another dimension to our attack. We believe he'll thrive in our system and bring real value to our push in the second half of the season."

Fans can look forward to seeing Goldthorp in action at ONEOK Field, as FC Tulsa continues to represent the spirit and strength of the Tulsa community.







