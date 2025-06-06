FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club
June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
Tulsa - FC Tulsa announce the acquisition of midfielder Eliot Goldthorp today. Goldthorp is on loan from fellow USL Championship club Lexington SC for the remainder of the 2025 season.
The English playmaker brings a dynamic presence to the squad, enhancing the team's attacking options as they continue their campaign in the USL Championship.
Goldthorp, born in Leeds, England, began his football journey in the youth academies of Manchester United and Leeds United before making his professional debut with Bradford City at just 17 years old. Seeking further development, he transitioned to the United States collegiate system, where he made a significant impact. At Hofstra University, Goldthorp led the NCAA in goals (20) and points (45) during the 2023 season, earning two All-American honors and being named the United Soccer Coaches Division I Player of the Year.
Following his collegiate success, Goldthorp signed with Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS Next Pro, where he continued to refine his game in a professional setting. In 2025, he joined Lexington SC in the USL Championship, making 11 appearances and scoring one goal.
"We're excited to welcome Eliot Goldthorp to FC Tulsa," said Sporting Director and General Manager Caleb Sewell. "Eliot is a dynamic attacking player who fits the identity of our club perfectly. His work rate, creativity in the final third, and proven ability to both score and set up goals will add another dimension to our attack. We believe he'll thrive in our system and bring real value to our push in the second half of the season."
Fans can look forward to seeing Goldthorp in action at ONEOK Field, as FC Tulsa continues to represent the spirit and strength of the Tulsa community.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 6, 2025
- FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club - FC Tulsa
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 6/7/25 - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Head to California to Open Month Four of the Season - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Looking for First USL Championship Regular Season Win at Highmark Stadium against Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday - Detroit City FC
- Romario Williams Called up for World Cup Qualifiers - Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts the Tampa Bay Rowdies - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Begin California Slate against Oakland Roots SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Heads into the Desert to Face Phoenix Rising FC - Orange County SC
- Rowdies Acquire Midfielder Luis Alvarez - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Rowdies at Louisville - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- FC Tulsa Announce Addition of Midfielder Eliot Goldthorp to the Club
- FC Tulsa Head to California to Open Month Four of the Season
- FC Tulsa Drops Tight Contest to Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night Despite Commanding Performance and Emotional Milestone
- FC Tulsa Fall to Birmingham Legion FC in the USL Jägermeister CupMatch Recap
- FC Tulsa Host Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night