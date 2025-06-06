FC Tulsa Head to California to Open Month Four of the Season

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa face off against Sacramento Republic FC in the clubs only away match during June

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (5-3-2, 17 points) vs Sacramento Republic FC (3-2-4, 13 points)

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Heart Health Park - Sacramento, California

10 p.m. CT | ESPN+

FC Tulsa and Sacramento Republic FC share a storied history, having met 15 times since 2015. FC Tulsa earned its first victory over Sacramento Republic FC on March 28th. The head-to-head series record stands at 1W-9L-5D.

Sacramento got off to a slow start under its new head coach, Neill Collins. The club opened the season with a win against New Mexico United but then went winless over the next four matches, with two losses and two draws. Sacramento entered the U.S. Open Cup in the Third Round and earned its first win in over a month by defeating amateur side El Farolito SC. Since that Third Round U.S. Open Cup match, Sacramento has posted four wins, two draws, and one loss. The lone loss came against MLS side San Jose Earthquakes in the Round of 32. Two of those four wins came in the USL Jägermeister Cup-one over USL League One's AV Alta FC and the other against USL Championship opponent Las Vegas Lights FC. Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello is currently nominated for USL Championship Player of the Month for May. In three USL Championship appearances during the month, Vitiello recorded ten saves and posted a save percentage of 90.9. He allowed just one goal and tallied two clean sheets, helping Sacramento remain unbeaten in league play throughout May.

FC Tulsa started the 2025 season on a high note. Under new head coach Luke Spencer, the club opened with a 1-0 road win over Phoenix Rising FC-their first win under Spencer. Tulsa followed that with a historic victory over the Tampa Bay Rowdies in its 2025 home opener, defeating them for the first time in club history. The rest of March saw the club collect two more wins and one loss. April and May proved to be more of a rollercoaster for Tulsa. Over that stretch, the club recorded three wins, three losses, two draws, and two defeats in penalty shootouts. The first shootout loss came on April 16 in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round against Phoenix Rising FC. Ten days later, Tulsa fell in penalties to One Knoxville SC in the opening round of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

Creating Chances

Defender Arthur Rogers and midfielder Giordano Colli have each created 15 chances in USL Championship play this season, tying for the team lead. Defender Harvey St Clair, forward Alex Dalou, and forward Taylor Calheira have created eight chances a piece in league play. In USL Jägermeister Cup action, midfielder Jamie Webber leads the team with 11 chances created through two rounds of play.

Valuable Duo

Forward Taylor Calheira and midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar are among a select group of players - across both Championship and League One - to have scored in all competitions this season. Calheira has tallied nine goals across all competitions so far this season, including six in USL Championship play,two in the U.S. Open Cup and one in USL Jägermeister Cup play. His Jägermeister Cup goal came in the second minute against One Knoxville SC. Both of his U.S. Open Cup goals were scored from the penalty spot-first against Tulsa Athletic in the opening round, and then against Forward Madison FC in the second round. ElMedkhar has scored three goals in all competitions. His U.S. Open Cup goal also came against Forward Madison FC in the second round. He netted the equalizer against El Paso Locomotive FC in league play on May 10, and most recently scored another equalizer in USL Jägermeister Cup play against Birmingham Legion FC on May 31.

Up Next

FC Tulsa returns home on June 14 to face Phoenix Rising FC for the third time this season. The club will celebrate Dollar Beer Section Night and Military Appreciation Night during the match.







