Preview: Rowdies at Louisville

June 6, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







For the first time in quite a while, the Tampa Bay Rowdies head into their next matchup with a bit of momentum after picking up their first win since March 22 in a 2-1 comeback victory over South Georgia Tormenta FC in Round 2 of the USL Jägermeister Cup last weekend. They'll look to take the confidence from that three-point result into their second regular season meeting with Louisville City FC on the road this Saturday.

"One result maybe changes the mood in the squad a bit, but it doesn't change our process and how we go about our work during the week," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "Last week's result just gives us a clearer outlook, because we got an outcome from a game that we deserved and the hard work that we put in."

The Rowdies looked poised to pick up a result in their first bout with Louisville this year at Al Lang Stadium back on April 19. However, their 1-0 evaporated late in the match as Louisville bagged two goals in five minutes to hand the Rowdies a 2-1 defeat. It's been a similar reframe for the Rowdies over the club's rough stretch the last few months - perform well in patches but fade in crucial moments and come away with nothing.

Tampa Bay's last two outings may show the club is trending in the right direction when it comes to closing out matches, though. After falling behind 1-0 in the first half on the road in Lexington two weeks ago and at home against Tormenta FC last week, the Rowdies battled back to earn results in both matches.

"We've put a big emphasis on making sure we're competing across a 90-minute game," said Coleman. "I've spoken a lot the last few weeks about making sure we put in 90-minute performances. Last weekend, we scored in the 79th minute and stoppage time and finished as the stronger team coming off the field. For us, that's a big positive and shows the work we've been trying to do over the last month or so."

Series History

Historically, the home side has the advantage in the Rowdies all-time series with Louisville. In nine previous trips to Louisville, the Rowdies have only come home with two wins and one draw. Their last win at Lynn Family Stadium was in the 2023 regular season finale. The Rowdies are aiming to push history aside and snap Louisville's ten-match unbeaten run to start the season.

"Louisville are a team that put you under pressure and pin you back in your own half," noted Coleman. "They ask you difficult questions about how well you can defend and clear the ball. That will be an important part of the game for us in dealing with the kind of play Louisville does so well."

Midfield Depth

The Rowdies remain limited in their options available in the middle of the field. Midfielder Cammy MacPherson, who had been sidelined by injury since April 26, has returned Scotland after the conclusion of his loan this past weekend. Nate Worth is away with the U.S. U-18 Men's national team for the UEFA Friendship cup through June 11. The youngster started in the squad's 2-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday. Longtime Rowdies midfielder Lewis Hilton is nearing his return from injury that has kept him out since early April, but it's still unclear when his first minutes might come. Danny Crisostomo and Thomas Vancaeyezeele have done admirably as Tampa Bay's central midfield duo, and they'll likely be asked to continue to carry the load for the time being.

Rowdies Availability Report

OUT: Niyongabire

QUESTIONABLE: Hilton

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Worth (U.S. U-18s)

USL Championship Matchday 11

Tampa Bay Rowdies at Louisville City FC

Saturday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET

Lynn Family Stadium, Louisville, KY

2025 League Records:

Rowdies: 1W-7L-2D, 5 pts, 12th East (1-3-1 on the road)

Louisville: 6W-0L-4D, 22 pts, 2nd East (3-0-1 at home)

Tune In: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+

Tune In: Tampa Bay 44, ESPN+







