Worth Joins U.S. U-18s for Friendship Cup
May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Nate Worth has been called up to the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for the upcoming UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland.
The Rowdies youngster will be with the U-18 national squad through June 11. The U-18s will kick off the tournament with a match against France on June 1, followed by matches against Argentina on June 4 and Australia on June 7. The squad's opponent for the fourth match on June 10 will be determined based on results from the first three matches.
Worth, who joined the Rowdies midway through last season via transfer, turned 18 in February. However, players born on or after January 1, 2007 are age-eligible for this one-year U-18 MNT cycle. All 20 players called in for the Friendship Cup were born in 2007.
A native of New Jersey, Worth signed his first professional contract at 15 and has represented the U.S. at various age levels throughout his career. He has played a handful of matches for the U.S. U-15, U-16, and U-19 squads. He scored his first international goal while captaining the U-15s in a match against Portugal in May of 2022.
Since joining the Rowdies in May last year, Worth has made 30 appearances and tallied one goal across all competitions.
All UEFA Friendship Cup matches will be streamed live on UEFA.tv or at UEFA's official YouTube channel.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2025
- FC Tulsa Host Birmingham Legion FC on Greenwood Night - FC Tulsa
- Detroit City FC Back in USL Jägermeister Cup Action on Saturday, on the Road to Portland Hearts of Pine of USL League One - Detroit City FC
- Roots Travel South for USL Jägermeister Cup Clash with AV Alta FC - Oakland Roots
- Hartford Looks to Continue Jägermeister Cup Success on the Road Versus Westchester - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico United - Phoenix Rising FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Face Defending Champions for Third Time in Three Months - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising Partners with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul for Food Drive - Phoenix Rising FC
- Worth Joins U.S. U-18s for Friendship Cup - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- D.C. United Loans Forward Hakim Karamoko to Loudoun United FC - Loudoun United FC
- Jägermeister Cup Preview: Rowdies vs Tormenta FC - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.