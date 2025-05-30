Worth Joins U.S. U-18s for Friendship Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - Tampa Bay Rowdies Midfielder Nate Worth has been called up to the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team for the upcoming UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland.

The Rowdies youngster will be with the U-18 national squad through June 11. The U-18s will kick off the tournament with a match against France on June 1, followed by matches against Argentina on June 4 and Australia on June 7. The squad's opponent for the fourth match on June 10 will be determined based on results from the first three matches.

Worth, who joined the Rowdies midway through last season via transfer, turned 18 in February. However, players born on or after January 1, 2007 are age-eligible for this one-year U-18 MNT cycle. All 20 players called in for the Friendship Cup were born in 2007.

A native of New Jersey, Worth signed his first professional contract at 15 and has represented the U.S. at various age levels throughout his career. He has played a handful of matches for the U.S. U-15, U-16, and U-19 squads. He scored his first international goal while captaining the U-15s in a match against Portugal in May of 2022.

Since joining the Rowdies in May last year, Worth has made 30 appearances and tallied one goal across all competitions.

All UEFA Friendship Cup matches will be streamed live on UEFA.tv or at UEFA's official YouTube channel.







