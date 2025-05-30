Match Preview: Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico United

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising faces rival New Mexico United for the second time this season at 7:30 p.m. (PT) Saturday, May 31, at Phoenix Rising Stadium

After two weeks on the road, Rising returns home to face its bitter rivals. New Mexico has won three-straight since last meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on May 10 en route to the top spot in the West. Now both sides face off in USL Jägermeister Cup competition, with Rising looking to be the only team to get the better of the New Mexico side twice this season.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC vs New Mexico United

WHEN: Saturday, May 31 (7:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Ariz.)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, KDUS 1060 AM (English), La Onda 99.5 FM (Spanish)

SHARING THE WEALTH

Out of the 19 goals Rising has scored in regular-season play, 14 of have been assisted. Forward Ihsan Sacko and midfielder Hope Avayevu lead the squad with four assists each.

"We've talked about just building chemistry and understanding between players and relationships on the field, and I think that's coming as we were able to field now more consistent lineups," Assistant Coach Vikram Virk said, "I think you can see those relationships growing."

The team's chemistry has only grown as it has gone on a three match winning streak. One example has been Avayevu, who recently assisted Darius Johnson for his first-ever goal with the club, while midfielder Jamison Ping made his first professional goal contribution with an assist to defender Ryan Flood on May 17.

"It's difficult to build an understanding and relationship with some of the players that you're playing with, and I think as we've gotten healthier here, you're seeing those things grow," Virk said.

KEEPING THE STREAK

With its 1-0 win against Las Vegas Lights FC on May 28, Rising pushed its winning streak to three straight matches (@NM, v. MB). Notably, its the first time the club has won three consecutive regular season matches since August/September 2023.

This win streak, partnered with the fact that the Rising has not lost a regular-season game since April 12th, has propelled the team to fifth place in the West.

"We definitely want to use the momentum, build on it and go forward," midfielder Noble Okello said. "Right now we're gaining confidence and it's a good opportunity for everyone to keep this attitude going into the games ahead."

ROAD TO THE JÄGERMEISTER CUP

Saturday's match against New Mexico United marks Rising's second of four in the Group Stage of the competition. Kah's side looks to climb the table in Group C after it dropped the first match by a score of 1-0 against San Antonio FC on April 26, leaving it ranked sixth in the group. Only the top-ranked team will advance from each group, with two wild card sides selected from the best remaining overall records for the knockout rounds of the competition.

"We definitely want to use the momentum, build on it and go forward," Kah said following Rising's 1-0 win on Wednesday. "Right now we're gaining confidence and it's a good opportunity for everyone to keep this attitude going into the games ahead."

Following Saturday's match, Rising will continue Jägermeister Cup play against Texoma FC (June 28) and El Paso Locomotive FC (July 19), both on the road, to determine if they will advance to the single elimination rounds.







