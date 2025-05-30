Monterey Bay Continues Play in the USL Jägermeister Cup with Fixture against Orange County SC in Seaside

May 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC quickly returns to action Saturday for an exciting 7 p.m. PT showdown at home against Orange County SC in the second group stage fixture of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, presented by Central Coast YMCA. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay enters the match just days after securing a 1-0 home win over USL League One side Spokane Velocity in the club's first-ever USL Jägermeister Cup match. Orange County is coming off a 3-1 win last weekend in league play over the defending USL Championship title winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. In their previous USL Jägermeister Cup match, however, OC fell by that same 3-1 scoreline to Las Vegas Lights FC. As it currently stands in the Jägermeister Cup, Monterey Bay is sitting in 2nd place in Group 1, while Orange County is in sixth out of a possible seven.

In the previous fixture between OC and the Crisp-and-Kelp, Monterey Bay stormed into Irvine and ended the night with a demonstrative 3-0 win away from home. Because the sides are now set to meet in the Jägermeister Cup this weekend, there will be a total of three contests in the head-to-head series this season as opposed to the usual two. The third meeting of the greater 2025 campaign will take place in Seaside on national television on Friday, July 11.

All-time, Monterey Bay FC and Orange County SC have faced each other a total of seven times, with the Crisp-and-Kelp taking victory in the most recent matchup to even the head-to-head series at 3-3-1, including an advantage in goal difference with seven goals scored to OC's six. Saturday in Seaside will be the eighth contest between the sides, and the fourth at Cardinale Stadium.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Orange County SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 62°F

USL Jägermeister Cup: Group 1 Table

Team Points Record GF GA GD

Las Vegas Lights FC 6 2-0-0 5 2 +3

Monterey Bay FC 3 1-0-0 1 0 +1

Spokane Velocity 3 1-1-0 2 2 0

Sacramento Republic FC 3 1-0-0 1 0 +1

Oakland Roots SC 0 0-1-0 1 2 -1

Orange County SC 0 0-1-0 1 3 -2

AV Alta FC 0 0-2-0 1 3 -2







